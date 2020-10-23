Aidoc wins clearance for first AI triage solution in incidental pulmonary embolism

Aidoc Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in radiology, has won U.S. FDA clearance to market the first software solution for flagging and triaging incidental pulmonary embolism (PE). The AI technology, which includes triaging and notification algorithms, is an “always on” technology that analyzes chest CT scans in real time and alerts the radiologist to any potentially abnormal findings – possibly speeding up diagnosis by hours.