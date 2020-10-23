BioWorld - Friday, October 23, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Aidoc wins clearance for first AI triage solution in incidental pulmonary embolism

October 23, 2020
By Mary Ellen Schneider
No Comments
Aidoc Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in radiology, has won U.S. FDA clearance to market the first software solution for flagging and triaging incidental pulmonary embolism (PE). The AI technology, which includes triaging and notification algorithms, is an “always on” technology that analyzes chest CT scans in real time and alerts the radiologist to any potentially abnormal findings – possibly speeding up diagnosis by hours.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diagnostics Software Artificial intelligence Imaging Digital health 510(k) FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 