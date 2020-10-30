Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen and Lausanne, Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics SA executed an amended agreement for ADC to continue the development and commercialization of camidanlumab tesirine. Under terms of the amended agreement, the parties agreed to eliminate the defined divestment process included in their original 2013 agreement to make room for ADC to carry forward with potential commercialization of the candidate. Camidanlumab is currently under evaluation in a pivotal phase II trial in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma intended to support submission of a BLA in that indication. Genmab will convert its economic interest in the asset into a mid-to-high single-digit tiered royalty on net sales.

Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas, said it has selected Acclaim-1 as the name for a phase I/II trial of its lead candidate, Reqorsa (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), and Astrazeneca plc's Tagrisso (osimertinib) in patients with late-stage non-small-cell lung cancer with mutated epidermal growth factor receptors whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. The other trial, Acclaim-2, is a phase I/II trial using a combination of Reqorsa and Merck & Co. Inc.'s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in NSCLC patients who are low expressors of the protein PD-L1.

Havn Life Sciences Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it donated $20,000 to support a planned psilocybin depression study at the Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim. The study, which Havn said would be the first psilocybin depression study in Germany since the 1970s, aims to investigate the safety and efficacy of psilocybin administered under supportive conditions in a controlled, randomized, double-blind trial. The study is expected to be approved within the next month by the ethics committee and the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices in Germany, Havn said.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., said that researchers at the George Mason University National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Disease, sponsored by the company, have submitted to the preprint server Biorxiv a new article concluding that "brilacidin exhibits robust inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in Vero cells and Calu-3 cells," supporting the candidate as "a promising novel drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19." The authors also concluded that brilacidin "exhibits an excellent synergistic inhibitory profile against SARS-CoV-2 in combination with remdesivir." On Oct. 2, the company said it sought a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to discuss potential testing of the defensin-mimetic candidate as a treatment for COVID-19. Company shares (OTC:IPIX) rose 6.5% to 21 cents on Friday.

Novartis AG said it received marketing authorization from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe (FBRI) to manufacture and supply Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) to Japanese patients. The approval makes FBRI the first approved commercial manufacturing site for CAR T-cell therapy in Asia, according to Novartis, which has seven CAR T manufacturing facilities on four continents. Kymriah was the first FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy.

New data from OSE Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France, showed OSE-230, a chemerin chemokine-like receptor 1, showed efficacy in chronic inflammatory preclinical and ex vivo human models. OSE-230 induced inflammation resolution acceleration in vivo in an acute inflammatory preclinical model by triggering pro-resolutive programs in macrophages and neutrophils at the inflammation site, according to OSE. OSE-230 also triggered efficient inflammation resolution in chronic colitis models that spontaneously do not resolve, with a significant decrease in leukocyte infiltrates, tissue lesions, fibrosis and inflammation-driven tumors, the company added. The preclinical studies also demonstrated resolution of inflammation in type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis models, OSE said.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif., said two additional oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist candidates from its collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. will advance to the clinic. The candidates, PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) and PN-232 (JNJ-75105186), are part of the company’s strategy to discover and develop oral IL-23 receptor antagonists. The collaboration’s initial oral candidate, PTG-200 (JNJ-67864238), is in a phase II proof-of-concept study for treating moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

Sana Biotechnology Inc., of Seattle, said it acquired Oscine Corp., of New York, which is developing curative or disease modifying cell therapies for brain and CNS diseases. The combination is designed to integrate Oscine's glial progenitor cell program and underlying technologies with Sana's broader platform and programs. Acquisition terms were not disclosed.