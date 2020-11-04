BioWorld - Wednesday, November 4, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Nanobiotix's novel radioenhancer shows strong early results in multiple cancers

November 3, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Nanobiotix SA ’s achieved promising early results in several clinical trials for its first-in-class radioenhancer. Despite the pandemic, trials in head and neck squamous cell cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and rectal cancer remain on track, the Cambridge, Mass., and Paris-based company reported at ASTRO 2020.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cancer

Already a subscriber? Sign in 