Nanobiotix's novel radioenhancer shows strong early results in multiple cancers

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Nanobiotix SA ’s achieved promising early results in several clinical trials for its first-in-class radioenhancer. Despite the pandemic, trials in head and neck squamous cell cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and rectal cancer remain on track, the Cambridge, Mass., and Paris-based company reported at ASTRO 2020.