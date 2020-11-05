BioWorld - Thursday, November 5, 2020
Gilead suit shows vulnerability of prescription assistance programs

November 4, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
It didn’t take long for a U.S. district judge to grant Gilead Sciences Inc.’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop two interconnected health care networks in Florida from defrauding the company’s Advancing Access Medication Assistance Program that provides free HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis drugs to eligible, uninsured people.
