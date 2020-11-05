Gilead suit shows vulnerability of prescription assistance programs

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
It didn’t take long for a U.S. district judge to grant Gilead Sciences Inc.’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop two interconnected health care networks in Florida from defrauding the company’s Advancing Access Medication Assistance Program that provides free HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis drugs to eligible, uninsured people.