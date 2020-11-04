Applied UV Inc. reported that in addition to its exclusive joint distribution and licensing agreement with Akida Holdings LLC, it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore the possibility of acquiring certain key assets. That could include the rights to the manufacture and sale of the Airocide system of patented, air purification technologies, which may aid in the reopening of the global economy with applications in the hospitality, hotel, health care, nursing homes, grocer, wine, commercial buildings and retail sectors, for up to an estimated $12 million of Applied UV stock, which likely will include agreements to lock up such stock for a yet to be determined period of time.

New York-based Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Veeva Systems, which is located in the San Francisco Bay area, reported a strategic partnership to augment the build of Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization platform.

Lund, Sweden-based Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB said that the American Medical Association has approved its application and issued a category level III current procedural terminology reimbursement code for transperineal focal laser ablation of malignant prostate tissue with ultrasound guidance. The new code is expected to be formally finalized and active from July 1, 2021.

Suwanee, Ga.-based Digirad Corp. said it has entered a stock purchase agreement to sell its Dms Health Technologies Inc. business unit. The purchase price under the agreement is $18.75 million. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in January 2021.

Electromedical Technologies Inc., of Scottsdale, Ariz., is teaming up with Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy, of Edmond, Okla., to develop a distribution platform and certification training program to onboard new medical device representatives and improve training for current Wellness Pro marketing reps.

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research has been awarded a multiyear subcontract from The Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, currently operated by Leidos Biomedical Research Inc. for the National Cancer Institute, to establish a capacity building center (CBC) to further develop and deploy serological testing assays for COVID-19. Working with Northwell Health Laboratories, Feinstein – one of four such centers in the U.S. – will also pursue research studies of the immune system response to the disease. Each CBC will tackle three main antibody testing goals: standardization of tests; developing better, more sensitive assays; and models for conducting large-scale testing to identify individuals infected by or exposed to the virus.

Advanced wound care company Mimedx Group Inc., of Marietta, Ga., reported that shares of its common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market at the opening of trading on Nov. 4, 2020, under the symbol MDXG.

Novan Inc., a Morrisville, N.C.-based company focused on leveraging its nitric oxide-based technology platform to generate treatments for multiple indications, said it received approval to transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, from the Nasdaq Global Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the start of trading on Nov. 5, 2020.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Ontrak Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered and telehealth-enabled virtual health care company, said a leading U.S. health plan has renewed Ontrak’s contract for the Texas Medicaid market.

Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., said it has received all of the required regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV by Stryker BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stryker. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission voted to approve the deal on Nov. 3, 2020, and the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority approved the transaction today. To obtain regulatory approvals, Stryker agreed to divest its Star total ankle replacement product and related assets and finger joint replacement products. Stryker expects to complete its cash tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Wright Medical following the expiration of the offer on Nov. 10, 2020.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and the Biopharmaceutical Analysis Training Laboratory at Northeastern University, have entered a collaborative agreement to advance analytical capabilities and drive innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry in areas such as personalized medicine, monoclonal antibodies, and gene and cell therapies. The partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge analytical solutions and training programs.

Kiyosu, Japan-based Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. said it has developed a urethane microfoam film for cell culture, using the knowledge it has gained developing steering wheels for automobiles. According to the company, this film is promising as an alternative to animal experiments and for other uses in new drug development. Toyoda Gosei is currently conducting pharmacokinetic studies for early practical application.