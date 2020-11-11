BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia

Fosun out-licenses BCL-2 inhibitor to Eli Lilly in $440M deal

November 10, 2020
By Adam Claringbull
No Comments
Fochon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., out-licensed FCN-338, a BCL-2 inhibitor, to Eli Lilly and Co. for an up-front payment of $40 million along with milestones and royalties. The deal marks another example of Chinese biotech companies reversing the licensing flow.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer China

Already a subscriber? Sign in 