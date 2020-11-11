FDA microneedling devices guidance retains ‘expressions’ as evidence of intended use

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. FDA final guidance for microneedling devices is a product-specific guidance, but it raises questions about the agency’s perspective on how a manufacturer’s intended use is inferred. Despite concerns voiced by industry, the microneedling devices final guidance retains a feature of the draft that allows the agency to infer intended use from the manufacturer’s “expressions,” a provision that raises yet again the long-standing commercial speech problem.