BioWorld - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

FDA microneedling devices guidance retains ‘expressions’ as evidence of intended use

November 10, 2020
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA final guidance for microneedling devices is a product-specific guidance, but it raises questions about the agency’s perspective on how a manufacturer’s intended use is inferred. Despite concerns voiced by industry, the microneedling devices final guidance retains a feature of the draft that allows the agency to infer intended use from the manufacturer’s “expressions,” a provision that raises yet again the long-standing commercial speech problem.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 