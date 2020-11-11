Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., of Seattle, said it will collaborate with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK), of London, to assess minimal residual disease in GSK’s portfolio. As part of the nonexclusive, pan-portfolio translational collaboration, Adaptive’s assay also may be used in GSK’s hematology clinical trials to generate data supporting the clinical value of monitoring minimal residual disease in the context of patient care, Adaptive added. Adaptive will receive up-front and potential future regulatory milestone payments in certain geographies. Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

New data from Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass., showed long-term effectiveness with its Relizorb enzyme cartridge for enterally fed cystic fibrosis patients. Six months into a 12-month observational study, patients in their active growth years demonstrated significant improvements in z-scores for both weight (p=0.002) and height (p<0.001) from baseline. After 12 months, patients demonstrated significant improvement in z-scores for weight (p=0.017) and height (p=0.036) compared to baseline. The proportion of patients achieving the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation BMI goal of ≥50th percentile increased steadily from 37.1% at baseline to 50% at 12 months. Relizorb is designed to mimic the function of pancreatic lipase.

Biovaxys Technology Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said results from its preclinical animal study of BVX-0320, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, showed the vaccine elicited a positive immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Previous interim data from the study showed it possessed an excellent emerging tolerability profile with no noteworthy clinical observations or observed toxicities in the mice, the company said. The company said it is advancing the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology to a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for ovarian cancer.

Curis Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said it entered a cooperative R&D agreement with the U.S. NIH’s National Cancer Institute to jointly develop CA-4948, a small-molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, as a cancer agent under the institute’s Experimental Therapeutics Program. The collaboration centers on conducting nonclinical and clinical studies of Curis' compound that acts as a Toll-like receptor suppressor. CA-4948 is being tested in a phase I dose-escalating trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including those with myeloid differentiation primary response 88 alterations. CA-4948 is also being investigated in a separate phase I trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Immuron Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said the Naval Medical Research Center has completed characterization of the colostrum harvested from cows immunized with the experimental vaccine developed to target Campylobacter and Enterotoxigenic E. coli. The company said the research center confirmed the conjugated vaccine produced a robust immunological response in cows and reported that the new hyperimmune therapeutic contains high levels of antibodies which specifically target Campylobacter jejuni capsule and Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli colonization factor antigen 1. These are key antigenic targets predicted to be protective against diarrhea induced by both pathogens, according to Immuron.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to research in vivo sickle cell disease (SCD) treatments using its CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology. The pilot development program is part of the Gates Foundation’s broader initiative to accelerate the advancement of safe, effective and durable gene-based cures in developing countries within the next seven to 10 years. The funding from the Gates Foundation will advance Intellia’s preclinical validation of in vivo hematopoietic stem cells genome editing using the company’s nonviral delivery systems and CRISPR/Cas9 technology to potentially cure SCD.

Myokardia Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) disclosed the establishment of a nationwide registry of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which leverages the ACC’s Pinnacle Cardiovascular Registry. The registry will support Myokardia’s postmarketing safety and effectiveness study of mavacamten, an investigational therapeutic for the treatment of obstructive HCM. The DISCOVER (Deliver Insights on Safety in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and ObserVe Endpoints in Real-world)-HCM study will evaluate the long-term safety and effectiveness of mavacamten based on real-world usage, for the treatment of patients with symptomatic disease.

Nanoviricides Inc., of Shelton, Conn., engaged Calvert Labs Inc., of Cary, N.C., as a contract research organization to perform the safety pharmacology studies of its clinical drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. The company said it has been working on advancing its drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 toward human clinical trials as rapidly as feasible. The data from the Calvert studies will be used for filing an IND application.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, of London, signed a new master service agreement with Augmenta Bioworks Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., to profile patient plasma samples and characterize therapeutic candidates discovered through Augmenta’s Singlecyte and Deepgrid discovery platforms. The first project to be undertaken under the agreement will utilize Oncimmune’s oncology Serotag technology to identify specific therapeutic antibodies that bind to human antigens found in cancer patients. That analysis will provide insight into clinical efficacy as well as off-target and nonspecific binding as an indicator, for example, for adverse events, the company said.

Origimed Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, disclosed a partnership to develop a genomic-based precision medicine platform. Such a platform is expected to accelerate R&D and commercialization efforts, the companies said. Takeda brings pharmaceutical horsepower, and Origimed will provide its "one-stop" commercialized solution by leveraging its genomic datasets and next-generation sequencing technology.

PDS Biotechnology Corp., of Florham Park, N.J., disclosed progress on its co-development program with Farmacore Biotech Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, for a Versamune-based vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection. Based on promising and robust preclinical data with PDS-0203, and in the interest of rapid development, PDS and Farmacore have jointly prioritized advancement of PDS-0203 to human clinical trials. PDS previously disclosed the parallel development of two Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccines, PDS-0203 and PDS-0204, each containing different SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Versamune is a T-cell activating technology.

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million doses of their investigational BNT-162b2 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to EU member states, with an option for the commission to request an additional 100 million doses. Deliveries are anticipated to start by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization. Vaccine doses for Europe will be produced in Biontech’s German manufacturing sites, as well as in Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium.

Proteintech Group Inc., of Chicago, and Hebecell Corp., of Natick, Mass., said they are collaborating to develop nanobody-based chimeric antigen receptor (nCAR) technology for the development and commercialization of induced pluripotent stem cell-derived natural killer (iPSC-nCAR-NK) cells, a promising cellular immunotherapy treatment for cancer and other diseases. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Puretech Health plc, of Boston, said its founded entity, Vor Biopharma Inc., signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) for intellectual property related to a clinical-stage anti-CD33 CAR T therapy candidate. The CAR T construct was devised by T-cell expert Terry Fry during his tenure at the pediatric oncology branch of the NCI, where he oversaw development of the therapeutic candidate from bench to bedside. It’s being evaluated in a multisite phase I/II trial in children and young adults with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, said the CSIRO/Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunology antiviral SARS-CoV-2 screening program reported that the company’s broad-spectrum antibiotic, RECCE-327, showed inhibition of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with half maximal inhibitory concentration of 109.8 ppm identified in the screen. Preliminary indications of potential toxicity were observed only in the two highest concentrations tested, 4,000 ppm and 2,000 ppm, suggesting a safety window ranging from 100 ppm to 2,000 ppm.

Reven Holdings Inc., of Golden, Colo., said a peer-reviewed article in Frontiers in Pharmacology, Section: Respiratory Pharmacology included findings on the preclinical efficacy of its COVID-19 candidate, Rejuveinix. Animal models of sepsis, cytokine storm, acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure suggested the candidate can prevent and reverse acute lung and liver injury associated with sepsis and cytokine storm. Rejuveinix not only protected animals against death by preventing progression of severe systemic inflammation but also caused reversal of established systemic inflammation.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto, said its oral thin-film delivery system with psilocybin, in development under a research partnership agreement with Reed Research Group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was completed in dosage forms ranging from 1 mg to 20 mg and showed versatility through physiochemical characterization of the bio-comparable tannin-chitosan composite materials, dissolution and disintegration testing and rate of psilocybin release from composites. Technical and scientific data from the project are being processed and finalized as the company prepares to scale for manufacturing for future studies involving psilocybin and other psychedelic-derived medicines.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London, said it formed a collaboration with Parexel Biotech, a unit of clinical research organization Parexel International Ltd., of Waltham, Mass., to conduct a phase Ib/II trial with enteric-coated capsules of formulated foralumab, a CD3 antagonist in development to treat moderate to severe Crohn’s disease. The study plans to enroll 60 participants across sites in the U.S. and Europe to evaluate escalating doses of the candidate.

Vapogenix Inc., of Houston, said it was awarded a $1.5 million phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases at the U.S. NIH to support its development of VPX-638 (sevoflurane), a non-narcotic volatile anesthetic (VA) used topically to treat inflammatory pain associated with musculoskeletal diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout and osteoarthritis. Phase I SBIR studies conducted at Vapogenix and the Texas Heart Institute showed that VAs had anti-inflammatory properties in addition to previously described analgesic effects. The phase II SBIR funding will be used to develop a formulation of VPX-638 and to characterize further the anti-inflammatory and analgesic profile in animal disease models, enabling the company to meet with the FDA to finalize an IND application and move into the clinic.

Xoma Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., said it earned a $1 million milestone payment from Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass., following advancement of leukocyte Ig-like receptor-2 antagonist MK-4830 into a phase II study by Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., in people with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer previously treated with anti-PD-L1 therapy. MK-4830 is part of Xoma’s first transaction under its royalty and milestone aggregator business model, in which the company acquired a royalty interest in seven milestone and royalty-bearing licenses Agenus held with Merck and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.