Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, said in vitro functional studies of ATA-3271, its allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) CAR T-cell therapy targeting mesothelin, showed potent antitumor activity against mesothelin-expressing cell lines that was maintained in the presence of high tumor PD-L1 expression. ATA-3271 retained reduced allocytotoxic function against HLA mismatched targets. In vivo, ATA-3271 showed potent antitumor activity and survival benefit in mice implanted with MGM-PDL1 cells expressing mesothelin as well as PD-L1. All mice treated with ATA-3271 (n=10) survived through study duration, while control mice (n=10) all died within a median duration of 25 days (15- to 35-day survival range) following tumor implantation. The data were presented at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting.

Axcella Health Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., presented data on its endogenous metabolic modulator compositions, AXA-1125 and AXA-1957, at The Liver Meeting 2020, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, from a study of the dietary supplements that enrolled 102 individuals with presumed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Among those who received AXA-1125, reductions were seen vs. placebo in markers of metabolism, including liver fat content and HOMA-IR, and fibro-inflammation, including corrected T1, ProC3 and Fibrosis-4 index, and over time in ALT through 16 weeks. For people with both presumed NASH and type 2 diabetes who received AXA-1125, reductions were seen vs. placebo in measures of fasting glucose, fasting insulin, HOMA-IR, hemoglobin A1C, liver fat content, ALT, corrected T1 and ProC3.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., reported findings from a cross-sectional study of patients, caregivers and physicians examining the burden of injectable prophylactic therapy to treat hereditary angioedema (HAE). In findings from three double-blinded surveys, presented at the 2020 annual scientific meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 58% of surveyed people with HAE (n=75) indicated they are tired of their injections and 86% cited interest in a less burdensome route of administration. Among surveyed caregivers (n=30), more than half reported challenges learning to administer HAE treatment and 85% said a once-daily pill would provide people with HAE with more independence. Among surveyed physicians (n=109), more than 70% indicated that starting prophylaxis treatment was overwhelming, becoming comfortable with needles was intimidating and learning how to self-administer was challenging for their patients.

C4 Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., disclosed the termination of its 2018 amended agreement with Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, covering agents targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). With the termination, C4 regained the right to pursue EGFR as a target in candidates that use its degradation technology to selectively destroy disease-causing proteins. Shares (NASDAQ:CCCC) of C4, which completed its $209.8 million IPO in October, lost 68 cents to close at $25.83.

Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., said preclinical data published in Stroke suggested a pathological role for calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel-mediated microglial calcium activity in ischemic brain injury. The research, led by scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, showed that microglial calcium activity is a key component of abnormal neural activity that occurs during ischemic injury called cortical spreading depolarization. CRAC channel inhibition in a mouse model of ischemic injury showed that the activity of intracellular calcium in microglia is at least in part due to calcium influx through CRAC channels, suggesting that pharmacological blockade of microglial calcium overload during the hyperacute phase of ischemic stroke may reduce microglial activation and improve stroke outcomes.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, presented preclinical data on HPN-601, its T-cell engager targeting tumor antigen epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), in an oral presentation at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer virtual annual meeting. Findings showed that a surrogate based on its EpCAM Protritac T-cell engager prodrug platform improved the therapeutic index by 10 times compared to a corresponding constitutively active T-cell engager control when measuring efficacy and toxicity in a tumor-bearing rodent. HPN-601 also showed improved tolerability in nonhuman primates and more potent antitumor activity in a rodent tumor model over the corresponding constitutively active T-cell engager control. Antitumor activity was seen across multiple EpCAM-expressing tumor models, suggesting the agent’s ability to be activated in multiple tumor types.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., said data for ION-449, an antisense medicine designed to reduce plasma levels of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, or PCSK9, presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, established the feasibility of oral administration in three in vivo studies. In rats, the agent showed liver bioavailability of 5% following intrajejunal administration, mimicking oral administration of tablets not feasible in rodents. A study in dogs showed liver bioavailability of 7% percent following oral tablet administration for 28 days. A study in healthy monkeys found repeated oral administration of ION-449 for 14 days resulted in LDL-cholesterol reductions of 45% to 50%. ION-449, also known as AZD-8233 for subcutaneous administration and AZD-6615 for oral administration, is in development as part of a collaboration with Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.

Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., said principal investigators at the University of Louisville School of Medicine presented data at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases from in vitro and in vivo studies of MN-001 (tipelukast), both on its anti-liver fibrotic effect in human hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) and in an acute liver injury model. The study examined the pathogenic role of phosphodiesterase 4 in HSC activation and TGF1 transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGF beta-1) signaling. Findings showed that MN-001 attenuated TGF beta-1-induced HSC activation, TGF beta-1-mediated increase in HSC motility and contractility and fibrogenic signaling in a mouse acute carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced liver injury model. Specifically, the agent decreased CCl4-induced HSC activation, as indicated by reduced SMAD3 and alpha smooth muscle actin (alpha-SMA) levels. MN-001 also decreased CCl4-induced liver ALPHA-SMA, collagen 1a1 and lysyl oxidase 2 mRNA levels.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, of Boston and London, previewed details on its hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy research programs in GRN frontotemporal dementia (GRN-FTD) and NOD2-related Crohn’s disease (NOD2-CD) and disclosed a program in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The preclinical OTL-204 program in GRN-FTD seeks to introduce a working copy of the GRN gene into HSCs, which can differentiate into microglia and secrete progranulin in the central nervous system, potentially correcting the underlying cause of the disease. Preclinical work completed to date showed that gene-modified HSCs can lead to GRN expression and secretion in the culture medium and uptake by GRN-negative cells. Orchard’s gene therapy program in ALS will aim to restore healthy, non-activated microglia with genetically modified HSCs to modulate neuroinflammation, improve symptoms and prolong survival. Development work in GRN-FTD and ALS will be undertaken in collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital, the University of Padua and Alessandra Biffi, a scientist who leads programs at both institutions.

Puretech Health plc, of Boston, said its founded entity, Gelesis Inc., of Boston, presented a poster at the Liver Meeting, the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease's annual conference, on findings related to the hydrogel therapy Gel-B (GS-300). The preclinical data showed the Gelesis hydrogel reversed high fat diet-induced intestinal alterations and slowed the progression of hepatic steatosis in a pre-diabetic mouse model, reducing body weight and adipocyte size significantly after 12 weeks of treatment compared to mice continuously fed a high fat diet. Separately, Puretech said that Nasdaq approved the listing of its American depository shares, expected to begin trading on Nov. 16, 2020, under the ticker PRTC.

Retrophin Inc., of San Diego, said it completed the acquisition of Orphan Technologies Ltd., making an up-front payment of $90 million in cash at the transaction’s closing. Shareholders of Orphan Technologies remain eligible to receive up to $427 million in development and commercialization milestone payments related OT-58, a cystathionine beta synthase stimulator the company was advancing to treat homocystinuria. Retrophin also agreed to pay a tiered mid-single digit royalty on net sales in the U.S. and Europe and, potentially, to make a milestone payment in the event a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher is granted. Barclays acted as financial advisor to Retrophin, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as financial advisor to Orphan Technologies. On Nov. 13, Retrophin’s shares (NASDAQ:RTRX) closed at $23.68 for a gain of 15 cents.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle, reported preclinical data for SBT-8230, a TLR8 agonist conjugated to an antibody specific for the liver-restricted receptor ASGR1, at the Liver Meeting, the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease's annual conference. SBT-8230 is designed to promote functional cures in chronic HBV by achieving liver-localized TLR8 agonism. The preclinical data showed that a TLR8 agonist conjugated to an anti-ASGR1 antibody induced ASGR1-dependent activation of myeloid cells and IFN-gamma responses. A mouse surrogate of SBT-8230 (ASGR1-S) induced anti-HbSAg seroconversion and antiviral T-cell responses, resulting in decreases in viral titers in a mouse model of HBV.

Sumitovant Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, and Urovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, said they inked a definitive merger agreement calling for Sumitovant to acquire outstanding Urovant common shares beyond the 72% stake currently owned by Sumitovant at $16.25 apiece in cash. The acquisition valued Urovant’s equity at $584 million, representing a 96% premium to the Nov. 12 closing price of $8.28 for the company’s shares (NASDAQ:UROV) and a 92% premium to Urovant’s 30-day volume weighted average share price. The agreement was unanimously approved by a special committee of Urovant’s board of directors. Closing of the transaction, which is not subject to a financing condition, is subject to approval by Urovant’s shareholders and to other customary conditions. Upon closing, expected in the first quarter of 2021, Urovant is expected to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant. Citi is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sumitovant, with Lazard Frères & Co. LLC as exclusive financial advisor to the special committee of Urovant’s board of directors. On Nov. 13, UROV shares gained $7.74, or 93.5%, to close at $16.02.