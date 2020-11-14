The FDA has issued Sanofi SA a complete response letter (CRL) regarding its complement pathway inhibitor sutimlimab, citing deficiencies found during a pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility.

The CRL was announced by Paris-based Sanofi on the monoclonal antibody’s PDUFA date, Nov. 13.

A BLA for sutimlimab, designed to inhibit complement C1s in a treatment of adults with a rare autoimmune disorder, cold agglutinin disease, was granted by the FDA in May.

Sanofi noted the FDA cited no clinical or safety deficiencies in the CRL. The company said the third-party manufacturer is required to satisfactorily resolve the FDA concerns before the BLA can be approved. Sanofi added that it is in “close contact” with both to “reach a resolution in a timely manner.”

Sanofi gave no further details about the facility, specifics about the deficiencies or a date for solving the problem.

The FDA’s priority review of sutimlimab, developed by Sanofi’s Bioverativ, was based on results from part A (n=24) of the open label, single arm pivotal phase III Cardinal clinical trial in patients with primary coronary artery disease (CAD). The trial hits its primary endpoint, which was response to sutimlimab measured as a composite of hemoglobin increase of 2 g/dL or greater, or a total hemoglobin level of 12 g/dL or higher at the time of treatment assessment, along with avoidance of a blood transfusion from weeks five to 26.

Data showed 54% of 13 patients met the study’s composite endpoint criteria, with 62.5% of 15 patients achieving a hemoglobin 12 g/dL or an increase of at least 2 g/dL and 71% of 17 patients remaining transfusion-free after week five.

In people with CAD, the body's immune system attacks and destroys its own red blood cells – a process called hemolysis – leading to severe anemia, fatigue and an increased risk for dangerous blood clots and early death. IgM antibodies attach themselves to red blood cells, binding them together into clumps. Symptoms of CAD are often triggered or made worse by cold temperatures or viral infections, according to the NIH. The condition is usually diagnosed in people in their 60s or 70s.

Data published in the December 2018 issue of Blood showed the investigational drug halted the destruction of red blood cells, increased hemoglobin levels and eliminated patients' need for blood transfusions.