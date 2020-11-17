Skeptical OIG issues fraud alert about speaker programs

If the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has its way, one of the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic would be the in-person speaker programs many drug and device companies sponsor. The OIG issued a special fraud alert Nov. 16 questioning the need for such events in which health care professionals are often paid a hefty honorarium or fee to provide colleagues with information that’s readily available online and in the labeling of a drug or device.