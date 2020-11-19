Sequana Medical reports positive interim data from pivotal Alfapump trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Sequana Medical NV scored a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation last year for its fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluids from the abdomen into the bladder. Now, it has released positive interim safety and efficacy data on that device, known as Alfapump, in the treatment of patients with recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis.