Sequana Medical reports positive interim data from pivotal Alfapump trial

Sequana Medical NV scored a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation last year for its fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluids from the abdomen into the bladder. Now, it has released positive interim safety and efficacy data on that device, known as Alfapump, in the treatment of patients with recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis.