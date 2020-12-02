Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based Becton, Dickinson and Co. revealed plans to invest about $1.2 billion over a four-year period to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for prefillable syringes and advanced drug delivery systems across its six global manufacturing locations and add a new manufacturing facility in Europe.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based Chan Zuckerberg Initiative reported nearly $32 million in funding to support biomedical imaging researchers, technology development and the Bioimaging North America international network of bioimaging facilities and communities. It also opened a new request for applications aimed at supporting technology development that will allow researchers to see the inner workings of cells, including proteins, at near-atomic resolution to better understand what causes disease and how to develop treatments.

San Diego-based Cortechs Labs Inc. said that it would begin operating under a new name, Cortechs.ai. The rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company in the artificial intelligence imaging software space and its vision for the future.

Cyduct Diagnostics Inc., of Westport, Conn., said it has signed a letter of intent to acquire all the assets of Irvine, Calif.-based Hhc Preferred LLC. It noted that it is in advanced talks to buy the assets of Hhc, including its Halo Nipple Aspirate Fluid acquisition system. Solos Endoscopy Inc. changed its name to Cyduct as of Dec. 1.

Exactech Inc., of Gainesville, Fla., reported the acquisition of San Francisco-based Muvr Labs Inc., which focuses on intelligent patient wearables and digital communication tools. The latest addition to Exactech’s Active Intelligence platform of technologies, the Muvr portfolio is designed to help surgeons engage with their joint replacement patients throughout the journey of care. No financial details were revealed.

Washington-based Fastercures, a center of the Milken Institute, of Santa Monica, Calif., has launched an initiative to build a global early warning system that detects and responds to emerging pathogens with pandemic potential. This effort aims to develop and implement a framework to monitor, identify, and track threats that could cause global harm, such as new viral or drug-resistant strains. Specifically, Fastercures is initiating this new global effort under the guidance of an advisory group consisting of experts from the nonprofit, academic, finance, drug and diagnostic development and technology communities.

Healthware Group srl, of Salerno, Italy, has reported the acquisition of Make Helsinki Ltd. The deal combines Healthware’s consulting, full-service agency and digital health capabilities with Finland’s Make Helsinki’s additional expertise in virtual reality, customer experience, design and recruitment for clinical trials. Because both companies are privately owned, the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Lexington, Mass.-based Imprivata reported the acquisition of Clearwater, Fla.-based Fairwarning Technologies LLC, a provider of patient privacy intelligence. No financial details were disclosed.

Toronto-based Lifelabs Medical Laboratory Services and Vancouver, British Columbia-based Thrive Health reported a new partnership to empower organizations to better manage their COVID-19 testing and to help Canadians return safely to work. The collaboration brings together Thrive Health’s patient-focused health software technology and Lifelabs’ holistic Workclear COVID-19 workplace solution.

Mivi Neuroscience Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn., reported the first patient has been enrolled in its IDE EVAQ clinical trial. The prospective, multicenter, single-arm study will assess the Mivi Q revascularization system for neurointervention in acute ischemic stroke at sites in France in the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Motus GI Holdings Inc. is partnering with Nirav Thosani, director of advanced endoscopy at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, to incorporate its Pure-Vu system, with the aim of improving efficiencies and outcomes of inpatient colonoscopies for patients who present with inadequate bowel preparation.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) said it has partnered with Renalytix AI plc, of Cardiff, U.K., to improve the management of early-stage kidney disease. Under the arrangement, NKF and Renalytix will collaborate on studies to assess current care standards in early-stage kidney disease, identify barriers to better care and opportunities for improvement. Long-term initiatives will be developed as the partnership evolves.

Oxford Immunotec Global plc, of Oxford, U.K., reported an exclusive distribution agreement with Tokyo-based Riken Genesis Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of The Sysmex Corp., to market its T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit for the measurement of T cell response to COVID-19 infection in Japan.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., is collaborating with Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne Corp. for support with biomarker analysis for the development of RGLS24326, an autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) treatment. Regulus has utilized two Bio-Techne branded product lines, Proteinsimple and Exosome Diagnostics, to aid in clinical trial-based patient testing. RGLS4326 is a first-in-class anti-miR-17 therapy currently in phase Ib clinical development in ADPKD patients.

Linköping, Sweden-based Sectra AB has signed a distribution agreement with Rsa Biomedical AB, of Umeå, Sweden. Under the contract, Rsa Biomedical will offer Sectra CT-based Micromotion Analysis for the clinical validation of orthopedic implant stability.

Tng Dx LLC, a New York-based wholesale distribution and technology solutions company, is partnering with HHS and Dallas-based Etruenorth to develop COVID-19 testing protocols to expedite sample processing.

Indianapolis-based Trimedx LLC has acquired Centurion Service Group LLC, a full-service surplus medical equipment management company headquartered in Franklin Park, Ill., to expand its clinical asset management offering. Centurion Service Group will operate as a subsidiary of Trimedx. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., of Warsaw, Pa., has completed its acquisition of A&E Medical Corp. for $150 million in cash at closing and $100 million in cash payable in 2021. A&E Medical’s portfolio includes sternal closure devices, as well as single-use complementary temporary pacing wire and surgical punch products. Zimmer expects the deal to have an immaterial impact on 2020 net earnings.