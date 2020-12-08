BioWorld - Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Airehealth breathes easier with FDA 510(k) clearance of connected nebulizer

December 7, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Airehealth Inc.'s management took a deep breath on hearing that the company's Vitalmed nebulizer received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance after waiting nearly 11 months. The portable, electronic, vibrating mesh nebulizer will connect to the Orlando, Fla.-based company's diary companion app early next year as part of an integrated suite of products designed to help individuals with chronic respiratory issues track symptoms and better manage their care.
