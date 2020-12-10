Georgia Tech envisions new glaucoma treatment with hydrogel injections

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology see a future where long-lasting hydrogel injections replace eye drops and surgery in the management of glaucoma, the most common cause of irreversible blindness in the world. The treatment would be delivered every six months, in line with glaucoma patients’ regularly scheduled visits to the ophthalmologist.