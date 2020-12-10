BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Georgia Tech envisions new glaucoma treatment with hydrogel injections

December 10, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology see a future where long-lasting hydrogel injections replace eye drops and surgery in the management of glaucoma, the most common cause of irreversible blindness in the world. The treatment would be delivered every six months, in line with glaucoma patients’ regularly scheduled visits to the ophthalmologist.
