Edwards projects strong growth in TAVR despite ongoing pandemic

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. held its 2020 virtual investor conference Dec. 10, providing details on its 2021 financial outlook. The company is projecting global mid-teen sales growth totaling $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion and a return to double-digit sales growth in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business. Earnings per share (EPS) guidance for the coming year is $2-2.20, below the consensus estimate of $2.21, due to investments in R&D and sales to fuel future growth.