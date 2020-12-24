CUHK develops rapid microrobotic diagnostic system for multiple pathogens

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – A research team at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has developed a fully automated, low-cost and rapid microrobotic diagnostic system that can be used with multiple pathogens, including COVID-19. The system works by integrating fluorescent microrobots with an external magnetic actuation system to detect pathogens in patient samples.