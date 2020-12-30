Carthera teams up with Northwestern University for glioblastoma study

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
While several companies are looking to help recurrent glioblastoma patients, Carthera SAS has taken a step forward by bringing its Sonocloud-9 device into a phase I/II clinical trial. Northwestern University in Chicago will collaborate with the company in the trial, which is expected to enroll up to 39 patients. The first patient already has been treated.