Carthera teams up with Northwestern University for glioblastoma study

December 30, 2020
By Liz Hollis
While several companies are looking to help recurrent glioblastoma patients, Carthera SAS has taken a step forward by bringing its Sonocloud-9 device into a phase I/II clinical trial. Northwestern University in Chicago will collaborate with the company in the trial, which is expected to enroll up to 39 patients. The first patient already has been treated.
