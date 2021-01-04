Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. said it has closed the sale of its Careport Health business to Wellsky Corp., of Overland Park, Kan., for $1.35 billion. Careport solutions help hospitals and post-acute care providers coordinate and transition patients through different settings of care.

New York-based Aposhealth, a company focused on the identification and treatment of gait-related conditions, said its U.K. division won a £266,555 (US$361,663) research grant from Innovate UK, a part of UK Research and Innovation. Aposhealth UK partnered with London-based Virtue Health, a musculoskeletal health diagnostics startup, to answer Innovate UK’s call for proposals to help all sectors of the country rebuild after the COVID-19 crisis.

South San Francisco-based Caredx Inc. has won a two-year competitive tender to supply its Alloseq HCT in collaboration with Laboratoires Nephrotek in France. Alloseq HCT – the first next-generation sequencing chimerism solution approved by the French national blood service, Éstablissement Français du Sang – was selected based on its best-in-class sensitivity and under 24-hour turnaround, the company said.

St. Louis-based Centene Corp. has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Magellan Health Inc., of Phoenix, for $95 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion. The deal, which was unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, will expand Centene’s whole health capabilities and establish a leading behavioral health platform across 41 million members. It is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Henry Schein Inc., of Melville, N.Y., and Madrid-based Casa Schmidt SA reported the completion of a joint venture to advance new solutions and technologies that benefit dental patients. The joint venture will operate in Spain and Portugal under the Henry Schein name. It will include Henry Schein’s portfolio of business, technology and supply chain solutions for dental practices, as well as Casa Schmidt’s lines of business, which include Schmidt Dental Solutions and Importación Dental Especialidades. In addition, the joint venture will be complemented by Henry Schein One’s practice management and patient communications software, as well as implant systems, digital workflows and regenerative solutions offered through the company’s Camlog and Biohorizons lines.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., of Princeton, N.J., said it has completed the divestiture of its Extremity Orthopedics business to London-based Smith & Nephew plc. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tel Aviv-based Nextgen Biomed Ltd., which is in the process of merging with Scent Medical Technologies Ltd., of Tel Aviv, reported that Scentech-Medical received approval from the Shamir Medical Center review board for a clinical trial to demonstrate its ability to monitor the antibody levels and type of antibodies developed by people getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As part of the research, Scentech-Medical will test subjects getting vaccinated, using a rapid breath test, to map biomarkers specifically related to IgM and IgG antibodies. The test could provide a quick indication of the efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccines available on the market.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Si-Bone Inc. said the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery published an early view of its updated Policy on MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion (For Chronic Sacroiliac Joint Pain) in the December 2020 issue of the International Journal of Spine Surgery. The policy and guidelines remain supportive of continued adoption of MIS SI joint fusion procedures by clinicians and payers, limited to procedures using a lateral transiliac approach, which include Si-Bone’s Ifuse Procedure.