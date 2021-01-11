BioSMART Center eyes development of sensors for pain

Pharmaceutical pain management has aided billions of patients, but has also created millions of cases of addiction, a problem that is driving research into pain. Omowunmi Sadik of the New Jersey Institutes of Technology, said on a recent webinar that the Biosensor Materials for Advanced Research & Technology (BioSMART) Center, is working on a suite of biosensors that may aid in the detection of the molecular markers associated with pain.