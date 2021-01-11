BioWorld - Monday, January 11, 2021
BioSMART Center eyes development of sensors for pain

January 11, 2021
By Mark McCarty
Pharmaceutical pain management has aided billions of patients, but has also created millions of cases of addiction, a problem that is driving research into pain. Omowunmi Sadik of the New Jersey Institutes of Technology, said on a recent webinar that the Biosensor Materials for Advanced Research & Technology (BioSMART) Center, is working on a suite of biosensors that may aid in the detection of the molecular markers associated with pain.
