BioWorld - Wednesday, January 20, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Merck joins SHP2 players in expanded Astex-Taiho deal

Last updated: Jan. 19, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – Merck & Co. Inc. has become the latest pharma company to in-license a SHP2 small-molecule program, as the rush to find companion pieces for KRAS oncogene inhibitors heats up.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer