BioWorld - Thursday, January 21, 2021
Many unkept promises, but USTR sees progress in China’s trade commitments

Last updated: Jan. 20, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
When it comes to leveling the playing field for foreign-based biopharma and medical device companies, China has made a lot of promises, but delivering on those promises is what matters. Throughout its annual assessment for Congress of China’s commitment to World Trade Organization principles, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) noted the many promises China has made over the years that have yet to be kept.
