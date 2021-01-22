Oncohost nabs $8M series B round for AI-powered precision oncology platform

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
New funding to the tune of $8 million in series B investment moves Oncohost Ltd. a good bit closer to bringing its personalized immunotherapy prediction platform to market and key operations to the U.S. Ourcrowd, an investment platform that simplifies investment by accredited investors and others in startups, early-stage companies and venture funds, led the round. Other participants included a group of family offices and private investors.