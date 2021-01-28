Little more than half-a-year after closing its $78 million series A financing, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. has inked a new global licensing deal with Merck & Co. Inc. to develop up to three natural killer (NK) cell therapies engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) against tumor-associated antigens of its choosing. Merck will pay Artiva $30 million up front for two initial programs, plus $15 million more should it opt into the third. Each program carries $612 million in potential development and commercial milestone payments. With unfettered success, total deal value could hit $1.88 billion, plus royalties.

Handling the early work, San Diego-based Artiva will develop the CAR-NK programs through a first GMP manufacturing campaign and IND preparation. After a hand-off, Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck will take on clinical and commercial development.

Peter Flynn, chief operating officer, Artiva

As an increasingly active participant in the cell therapy space, the agreement gives Merck access to a development and manufacturing platform Artiva has carefully tailored with its partner and investor Green Cross Holdings Corp. It also preserves Artiva's independence at a time when the company is building out a solid tumor and hematological-focused portfolio of its own.

Fred Aslan, president and CEO, Artiva

Each of the partners will face the challenge that "there hasn't been significant data to date to show real efficacy against solid tumors" for any type of cell therapy, Artiva's chief operating officer Peter Flynn told BioWorld. NK cells, however, bring real advantages, he said, not only in terms of their versatility and potential for co-administration with antibodies, but also the ability to think about how to engage tumor checkpoints while administering the cell therapy, a clear advantage in light of Merck's experience with its blockbuster immune checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

"In our view, the NK cell field is inheriting much of the excitement that was there with the CAR Ts," but dampened due to scalability challenges, Artiva's president and CEO Fred Aslan told BioWorld. With Artiva's approach to CAR-NKs, the cell therapy endeavor is not only more feasible in terms of manufacturing and delivery, but also commercial accessibility, he said.

From its founding in early 2019, the company has sought to differentiate itself with a manufacturing-first approach rooted in the capabilities of Yongin, South Korea-based Green Cross Labcell Corp., a subsidiary of GC. Conversations around that advantage and its potential sparked multiple conversations with possible partners, Flynn said.

One product of those talks, a collaboration with Germany's Affimed NV on NK cell therapies, came to fruition in November 2020. When the FDA offered further validation of the company's platform in a December 2020 approval of its IND for a trial of Artiva's most advanced internal candidate, the NK cell therapy AB-101, that offered further validation, building on Merck's own due diligence, he said.

Merck moves into cell therapy space

Merck, the world's sixth largest biopharma by revenue and a leader in the field of cancer immunotherapy, is relatively new to inking deals in the cell therapy space, becoming most active in just the past two years. In December 2020, it tapped Janux Therapeutics Inc. in a $1 billion-plus deal to find, develop and commercialize T-cell engager immunotherapies for cancer patients. That followed a September deal in which it agreed to work with Celyad Oncology SA as it tests the non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-101, with Keytruda in phase Ib solid tumor study. Since 2016, it has pursued at least six other disclosed cell therapy research deals, primarily involving combinations with Keytruda.

Artiva's NK's are derived from U.S.-sourced licensed umbilical cord blood selected for key antitumor characteristics that's then cryopreserved shipped to GC's South Korea facility where a pure NK cell product is produced.

As its work with Merck gets underway, the company is also advancing its internal pipeline, led by AB-101, a universal NK cell therapy for which its already enrolling a phase I/II testing in combination with rituximab for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas. The company has also disclosed two CAR-NK programs of its own, AB-201 and AB-202, neither of which are part of the Merck deal.

AB-201 is a CAR-NK cell therapy targeting HER2 positive solid tumors, while AB-202 is a CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD19 positive B-cell malignancies. IND filings for each are on the horizon, with the former expected in late 2021 and the latter in the first half of 2022. But already, the early experience and data Artiva's team showed Merck from both programs, though not publicly disclosed yet, was also validating, Flynn said.

While no partnerships as broad as the Merck deal are immediately in the offing for the company this year, Artiva's collaboration with Affimed and its rituximab combo trial suggest more opportunities exploring clinical combinations with AB-101 may be on the table.