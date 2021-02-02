Accuvein Inc., of Medford, N.Y., said the Infusion Nurses Society’s 2021 Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice recommends use of near infrared (NIR) vein visualization technology in venipuncture procedures to access peripheral venous sites and facilitate appropriate vein selection. The company’s AV500 uses NIR to project a map on the skin of the underlying superficial vasculature.

Orlando, Fla.-based Aerocare Holdings Inc. said it has been acquired by Adapthealth Corp., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., for approximately $1.1 billion in cash and 31 million shares of Adapthealth stock. The combined company will operate under the name Adapthealth.

Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn., reported a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning-powered software for its Pure-EP system. The collaboration will include an R&D program that will expand the clinical value of the company’s proprietary hardware and software with advanced signal processing capabilities and aim to develop novel technological solutions by combining the electrophysiological signals delivered by the Pure EP and other data sources.

Cardiofocus Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., said it has expanded its partnership agreement with Tokyo-based Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. The agreement extends the timeframe of the existing distribution agreement for Japan, as well as South Korea and Taiwan. The updated partnership also results in Japan Lifeline taking an equity position in Cardiofocus.

Coopersurgical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coopercompanies with headquarters in Trumbull, Conn., has acquired Aegea Medical Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., and its FDA-approved Mara water vapor ablation system. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Diagnos Inc., of Brossard, Quebec, said it will be deploying its artificial intelligence-based test for retina analysis at the Enayah Mobile Smart Eye Clinics operated by the Association of Chartable Health Society for Patient Care, in collaboration with its Saudi business partner, Riyahd-based Kanhoor Medical Co.

Rockaway, N.J.-based Electrocore Inc. has completed enrollment of its TR-VENUS study of noninvasive vagal nerve stimulation for the acute treatment of stroke. TR-VENUS is a double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled, multicenter clinical trial being conducted at nine sites across Turkey. It is supported by the Turkish Neurological Society and partially funded through an unrestricted research grant from Electrocore.

San Antonio-based Evestra Inc. has received a $15.9 million, three-and-a-half-year grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance preclinical and clinical development of a novel long-acting injectable contractive product for women in underserved regions of sub-Saharan Africa. The product concept is based on Evestra’s proprietary prodrug platform technology.

San Francisco-based Geniemd said it has been selected by Intellatriage, a provider of nurse-based triage services headquartered in Mundelein, Ill., as its white-labeled, turnkey telemedicine solution. Intellatriage will use Geniemd’s Ivisit product to connect its team of registered nurses with patients of health systems, hospices and other entities across the U.S.

Horiba Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, has acquired Medtest Holdings Inc., of Canton, Miss., comprised of Medtest Dx Inc., Pointe Scientific Inc, Clinitox Diagnostics Inc. and Medical Laboratory Solutions Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., said it completed the acquisition of Lidco Group plc, a London-based provider of advanced hemodynamic monitoring solutions. As a result, Lidco was de-listed from AIM and will be re-registered by Masimo as a U.K.-based private subsidiary. Financial terms of the deal were not reported.

Myriad Genetics Inc., of Salt Lake City, launched the Vectra cardiovascular risk assessment that can predict the risk for cardiovascular events in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This new test result incorporates information on RA inflammation assessed by Vectra Score and three additional biomarkers, combined with traditional risk factors.

Paris-based Novacyt SA reported the launch of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genotyping assay portfolio to detect the new variants of SARS-CoV-2. Based on the analysis of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), Novacyt has developed the SNPsig portfolio to run on central laboratory systems and on the company’s q16 and q32 rapid PCR systems as research-use-only products. The first three SNPsig assays to enable the identification of the non-variant virus and the U.K., South Africa or Brazil variants, as well as any variant carrying the N501Y mutation.

Omega Laboratories Inc., of Mogadore, Ohio, launched a new suite of COVID-19 laboratory testing services. Its RT-PCR test picks up all known global variants and mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2, according to the company. The PCR testing system that Omega utilizes has been issued an emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA. The company also said it launched a new laboratory operation in Canada.

Oncocyte Corp., an Irvine, Calif.-based molecular diagnostics company, reported it entered an agreement to acquire, through a subsidiary, Chronix Biomedical Inc., of San Jose, Calif. Upon closing, Oncocyte will deliver closing consideration of $2.675 million in cash and $1.5 million of Oncocyte common stock (or approximately 295,000 shares) and will assume liabilities not to exceed $5.5 million. The agreement also provides for Oncocyte to pay a revenue share on the net collected revenues for certain tests and services for specific periods, and to pay a combination of cash or Oncocyte common stock of up to $14 million if certain milestones are achieved. The closing of the merger is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021. Under the agreement, which supersedes the previous collaboration agreement between the companies announced in October 2020, Oncocyte will acquire the intellectual property and technology for Chronix’s Therasure copy number index monitor as well as its organ transplant technology.

Predictive Oncology Inc., of Eagan, Minn., said it received a notification letter from Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The company received written notice from Nasdaq in October 2020 indicating that the closing bid price per share had been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days, but the matter is now closed.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc., of Highlands Ranch, Colo., said it has submitted a 510(k) class II application to the U.S. FDA for its mmRNA oral appliance with indications to treat mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea, sleep-disordered breathing and snoring in adults.