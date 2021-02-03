BioWorld - Wednesday, February 3, 2021
For head and neck cancer, it's all about making Keytruda better

Feb. 2, 2021
By Brian Orelli
With the FDA approval of Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in the front-line setting of metastatic or unresectable, recurrent head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma, the space has become a race to develop drugs using a variety of mechanisms of action to improve the efficacy of the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody.
