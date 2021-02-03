Absci LLC, of Vancouver, Wash., partnered with Tokyo-based Astella Pharma Inc.’s Xyphos Biosciences to screen and identify a variant of Xyphos' Micabody lead candidate for optimal manufacturing cell line development. The Micabody is a bispecific antibody-like adaptor molecule critical for Xyphos' program in immuno-oncology. The agreement calls for Absci to employ its Protein Printing technology to inform selection of optimal variant Micabody candidates and a custom E. coli Solupro production strain for further potential development and cGMP manufacturing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Affimed NV, of Heidelberg, Germany, signed a clinical research collaboration with Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, to explore the combination of Affimed’s innate cell engager, AFM-24, with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq (atezolizumab). Affimed will fund and conduct a phase I/IIa trial to investigate the combo for the treatment of EGFR-expressing malignancies in patients whose disease has progressed after treatment.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, is presenting preclinical data at the 30th Annual Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver, demonstrating that lead demonstrated that its lead STOPS candidate for hepatitis B virus, ALG-010133, inhibited S-antigen release from cells in several lines of human hepatocytes. In vivo, ALG-010133 demonstrated high, rapid and sustained exposure in the liver following single subcutaneous injections given to nonclinical species, predicting once-weekly dosing in humans. A nonclinical multiple dosing study in which animals were given three weekly subcutaneous doses demonstrated sufficient concentrations in the liver sufficient for projected efficacy in human chronic hepatitis B patients.

Artelo Biosciences Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., signed a collaboration with researchers from Trinity College Dublin to investigate preclinical models of human cancer cachexia, a wasting syndrome that affects up to 80% of all cancer patients and is believed to hasten death. The Trinity team will work with Artelo’s peripherally restricted cannabinoid receptor agonist, ART-27.13.

Auravax Therapeutics Inc., of Houston, signed an exclusive license agreement with the University of Houston (UH) with respect to the intellectual property covering a novel intranasal vaccine and STING agonist technologies. The agreement converts the optioned intellectual property between UH and Auravax disclosed last October.

Beroni Group Ltd., of New South Wales, Australia, completed its majority acquisition of Penao Pty Ltd., of Sydney, Australia. Beroni now owns 60% of Penao’s shares.

Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J., said studies from three independent groups of investigators, including the U.S. NIH, have reported that low levels of gelsolin are associated with severity and organ failure in COVID-19 patients, with the lowest pGSN levels seen in patients who subsequently died. Bioaegis is conducting a phase II trial of recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) in severe COVID-19 patients to supplement gelsolin levels with the objective of preventing severe outcomes such as organ failure and mortality. The firm is exploring the potential role gelsolin may have in COVID-19 long-haulers, patients suffering from lingering symptoms after recovering from the virus.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, said it was granted a global exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Rockefeller University’s monoclonal antibody duo treatment designed to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus for therapy or prevention of COVID-19. The treatment is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies directed at blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralizing the virus. Specific terms were not released but Rockefeller is entitled to receive royalty payments on future sales.

Interim results from Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Bethesda, Md., show mice treated with its drug candidate for colorectal cancer had a 27% lower tumor volume. Interim results from the ongoing in vivo study for RCC-33 also showed that daily doses of intraperitoneal delivery of RCC-33 or sham were initiated on day five. Differences in tumor volume between the two groups were first observed after five days of treatment (day 10). Interim results of a 27% reduction in tumor volume were recorded after 12 days of treatment (day 17), with a “p” value of 0.022. Cannabics is developing cannabinoid-based cancer treatments.

New preclinical data from Catalyst Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, showed that its activated coagulation factor VII therapy for treating episodic bleeding was superior to vehicle (p=0.007) and effective in managing spontaneous mild, moderate and severe bleeding in hemophilic rats. The rats have a human-like bleeding phenotype and most needed only a single subcutaneously delivered dose to achieve efficacious bleeding control, the company said. The data were presented at the virtual 14th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders.

Edesa Biotech Inc., of Toronto, said it received a commitment of up to CA$14 million (US$11 million) from the government of Canada to complete the phase II portion of a phase II/III study of EB-05, a monoclonal antibody designed to regulate the overactive immune response associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome, for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Edesa's ongoing phase II/III trial is an adaptive, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EB-05 in adult hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The funds were awarded under the federal government's Strategic Innovation Fund following a multidisciplinary review of Edesa's drug technology and plans.

Eisai Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Biolabs, a network of shared lab facilities, said they launched the Eisai Innovation Center Biolabs, a shared lab and office space for startups aiming to research neurological diseases. The incubator space is at the Eisai Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery facility and will become part of Biolabs' national biotechnology network. The space is designed to host five to seven neurology-focused startups, providing infrastructure and support. The facility was custom-designed for discovery research, including capabilities for in vitro biology, molecular and cellular biology including biosafety level 2 tissue culture, microscopy, chemical and structural biology and screening.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, is merging with New York-based Leisure Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction values Ensysce at an enterprise value of $207 million. Ensysce's existing shareholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company assuming none of the Leisure's shares are redeemed for cash in trust. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 at which point Leisure intends to change its name to Ensysce Biosciences Inc. and change its ticker symbol to ENSC.

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Curevac NV, of Tubingen, Germany, are collaborating to develop a multivalent mRNA vaccine targeting emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2. The companies hope to introduce the vaccine in 2022. As part of the deal, GSK will manufacture up to 100 million doses of Curevac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CvnCoV, in 2021. Curevac will receive an up-front payment of €75 million (US$90 million) from GSK and is eligible for a milestone payment of €75 million.

Humanigen Inc., of Tustin, Calif., entered a contract with Avid Bioservices Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., for Avid to manufacture lenzilumab, Humanigen's monoclonal antibody targeting granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor. Lenzilumab is being tested as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a fully enrolled phase III trial. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Immunome Inc., of Exton, Pa., and Abzena Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., disclosed that Abzena was selected as Immunome’s partner research organization for IMM-BCP-01, an investigational therapeutic antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19 being developed to target multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Abzena will work with Immunome to produce the antibody cocktail for clinical testing. In July 2020, Immunome was awarded a $13.3 million agreement executed by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Toronto, entered a supply agreement with Medac GmbH, of Wedel, Germany, for Medexus to commercialize treosulfan, a treatment for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, in the U.S. The drug is under FDA review with a PDUFA target action date in August 2021. Medac will receive an up-front payment of $5 million and is eligible for up to $55 million in regulatory milestone payments and up to $40 million in sales milestone payments. Medexus will pay Medac a low single-digit royalty on net sales of treosulfan in the U.S.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., amended its supply agreement with Switzerland to increase the committed order from 7.5 million doses to 13.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The extra 6 million doses will be delivered beginning in the summer of 2021, although Switzerland has the option to potentially receive the doses as vaccine boosters to address emerging variants in the first half of 2022.

Mynd Life Sciences Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, is collaborating with the University of British Columbia on a treatment for major depressive disorder.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian government to produce its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, at the National Research Council’s Biologics Manufacturing Centre in Montréal. The memorandum also calls for Novavax and the Canadian government to work together to increase Novavax's presence in Canada, including potentially using Canadian contract manufacturers to expand vaccine production in Canada.

Oncology Pharma Inc., of San Francisco, extended its licensing agreement with Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif., to use Nanosmart's anti-nuclear antibody nanoparticle drug delivery platform for use in human oncology.

Osel Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., licensed intellectual property from a consortia comprising Aarhus University, Skive Hospital and Statens Serum Institut of Denmark that covers inventions resulting from an investigator-initiated phase II trial testing Osel’s LACTIN-V in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. LACTIN-V is a formulation of Lactobacillus crispatus.

Predictive Oncology Inc., of Minneapolis, has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Scancell Holdings plc, of Oxford, U.K., and Cancer Research UK have ended their partnership to develop Scancell's Immunobody vaccine, SCIB-2, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Cancer Research UK's re-evaluation of its collaboration model. Scancell is exploring options on whether to advance the program with or without another partner.

Turn Biotechnologies Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., acquired the global rights from Stanford University for new artificial niche (AN) technology that can be used to restore muscle stem cells that were damaged by aging. The company plans to combine the AN technology with its mRNA-based epigenetic reprogramming of age technology to restore function in hematopoietic, liver, brain, certain mesenchymal stem cells across different tissues and within the hair follicle.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, terminated the Parkinson’s disease portion of their collaboration agreement. The companies remain partners on their Friedreich’s ataxia program and two discovery programs. In December, the FDA put the companies' phase II trial testing NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) in Parkinson’s disease on a clinical hold.