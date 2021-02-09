Vancouver, British Columbia-based Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. reported that further to its Jan. 14, 2021, announcement of its letter of intent with Kayan Health Ltd., of Toronto, Kayan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Predictiv Care Inc., a personalized genomics technology platform spun out of Johns Hopkins University. Under the MOU, Kayan and Predictiv will collaborate to integrate their technologies delivering a range of DNA-based artificial intelligence-powered services to help providers better support their patients.

Cleveland-based Canary Health Technologies Inc. said it has developed a 25-second COVID-19 test, delivering real-time results with 98% sensitivity and 100% specificity. The test is being submitted to the U.S. FDA under emergency use authorization for over-the-counter use for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. Canary’s Pelican COVID-19 Ultra-Rapid Mobile Test, a digital antigen test, is designed for testing inside homes, businesses and clinics. Submission for a CE mark in Europe will follow soon.

Prophase Labs Inc., of Garden City, N.Y., said it has begun saliva-based, viral RT-PCR multiplex testing as a laboratory developed test classification. Emergency use authorization applications have been submitted to the U.S. FDA for its two new testing methodologies. Testing integrates the Spectrum Solutions saliva self-collection system with a new, advanced multiplex qPCR platform for the simultaneous RNA detection of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 viral mutations, as well as influenza A, B and more.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV said it has completed its acquisition of Biotelemetry Inc., of Malvern, Pa., for a previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock priced at $72 per share. Biotelemetry’s financial results will be consolidated as part of Philips’ Connected Care business segment beginning Feb. 9, 2021.

Pittsburgh-based Smartbreast Corp. has partnered with Foxsemicon Integrated Technologies Inc., of Shanghai, to manufacture its Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) systems, which it has acquired from Chicago-based GE Healthcare. Smartbreast will market and distribute the MBI scanner under the name Eve Clear Scan 3750. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Stockholm-based SyntheticMR AB and United Imaging, of Shanghai, have inked a license agreement whereby United Imaging will market and sell SyntheticMR’s full product package SyMRI Neuro to customers globally.

Paris-based Tissium SA, a developer of biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, has been named a French Tech 120 company for the 2021 program. French Tech 120 is a growth-stage program by La French Tech, built to provide government-backed support for the 120 fastest-growing companies in France.

Trisalus Life Sciences, of Westminster, Colo., said CMS has expanded authorization for transitional pass-through payment for its Trinav infusion system. The device may now be used with the procedure code 37242 for vascular embolization or occlusion in the artery, which is commonly used for pretreatment mapping in Y-90 procedures.

Zavation Medical Products LLC, of Jackson, Miss., has launched its Labyrinth fully porous PEEK (polyetheretherketone) interbody cage, featuring the first available porous endoplates integrated through the full cage.