Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago, and Caribou Biosciences Inc., of Berkeley, Calif., said they agreed to a collaboration and license deal for the R&D of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapeutics. Under the multi-year agreement, Abbvie will use Caribou's Cas12a CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA genome editing and cell therapy technologies to study and develop two CAR T therapies directed to targets specified by Abbvie, which will gain exclusive rights to the Caribou technologies for those targets. Caribou will conduct preclinical research, development and manufacturing activities for the programs, which Abbvie will reimburse. Abbvie assumed responsibility for clinical development, commercialization and manufacturing. Caribou stands to receive $40 million up front in cash and equity investment along with up to $300 million in development, regulatory and launch milestones, plus potential commercial milestones and global tiered royalties. Abbvie retained an option to expand the collaboration to include up to two additional CAR T-cell therapies in return for an additional fee.

Accure Therapeutics SL, of Barcelona, said a preclinical efficacy study in the January issue of the Journal of Clinical Investigation suggested that its matrix metalloproteinase inhibitor, ACT-03 (formerly IPR-179), was able to modulate epileptogenesis. When administered in animal models over one week, ACT-03 was shown to slow disease progression by reducing the severity and number of spontaneous seizures for up to seven weeks after administration. The agent also was shown to prevent cognitive decline, a comorbidity associated with epilepsy. Accure next plans to complete preclinical pharmacodynamics, safety, pharmacology and toxicology studies to move ACT-03 into the clinic.

Apollomics Inc., of Foster City, Calif., and Iterion Therapeutics Inc., of Houston, said they formed an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize tegavivint in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Apollomics assumed responsibility for development and commercialization in greater China, including the costs of those activities. Iterion received an initial cash payment, which was not disclosed, and is eligible for potential development and sales milestone payments plus tiered royalties. The companies plan to form a joint development committee to ensure harmonized development of the beta-catenin inhibitor across indications and geographies. Iterion is advancing tegavivint to treat cancers where nuclear beta-catenin signaling is known to play a role, including an ongoing phase I/IIa trial in people with progressive desmoid tumors.

Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, said it began manufacturing mRNA for the COVID-19 vaccine it is co-developing with Pfizer Inc. The batch will produce enough mRNA for about 8 million doses at Biontech’s GMP-certified and Marburg, Germany-based production plant. The two companies increased manufacturing capacity to as many as 2 billion doses for 2021, assuming ongoing process improvements, expansion at current facilities, adding new suppliers and contract manufacturers, and an updated six-dose labeling, according to Biontech.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said it extended the timeline for assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Biogen Inc.’s aducanumab in treating Alzheimer's disease. On Jan. 29, the FDA extended aducanumab’s review period, creating a new PDUFA date of June 7. Biogen responded to an FDA information request, including additional analyses and clinical data, which the FDA considered a major amendment to the application that will require additional time to review, according to ICER.

Biovaxys Technology Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Procare Health Iberia SL, of Barcelona, said they will co-develop, jointly commercialize and market Biovaxys vaccines for ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and human papilloma virus. The companies will jointly conduct a phase I study of BVX-0918A, Biovaxys' autologous haptenized protein vaccine for late-stage ovarian cancer. Procare will oversee the study and make an in-kind investment in the clinical program and regulatory planning, CRO management, patient/clinical center recruitment, marketing, and opinion leader management. Both companies will equally share study costs. Procare received exclusive rights to market and distribute BVX-0918A in the EU and the U.K.

A new summary of preclinical in vivo and in vitro evidence from Cognition Therapeutics Inc., of Pittsburgh, shows that CT-1812, its lead candidate for treating Alzheimer’s disease (AD), blocks amyloid beta (Aβ) oligomers from binding to their target receptor on synapses, preventing synapse loss and other unwanted downstream effects. In an aged transgenic mouse model of AD, treatment with CT-1812 vs. vehicle (control) significantly improved spatial learning and memory as measured by several commonly used assessments, the company said. By preventing the binding of Aβ oligomers, CT-1812 mimics the protective effect of the AT673 Icelandic mutation, which causes a profound reduction in Aβ oligomer binding affinity in carriers, Cognition added.

Grünenthal GmbH, of Aachen, Germany, said it completed acquisition of the European rights to lipid-lowering Crestor in more than 30 markets, excluding the U.K. and Spain, for as much as $350 million. Astrazeneca plc’s Crestor will now be bulk produced and packaged by Grünenthal for those markets by 2025. Crestor’s 2019 sales in those countries was $136 million, according to Grünenthal.

I2O Therapeutics Inc., of Allston, Mass., said it will collaborate with Sanofi SA to investigate a new oral delivery of Sanofi's Nanobody-based medicines, which are administered through intravenous or subcutaneous injections. Nanobodies are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on camelid-derived immunoglobulin single variable domains and have potential use in treating a range of serious and life-threatening diseases, according to I20. Therapeutic areas include inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and rare diseases.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will collaborate in an R&D project evaluating Mirati’s small molecule, selective KRAS inhibitors MRTX-849 (adagrasib) and MRTX-1133. Preclinical and clinical studies will be conducted in solid tumors including non-small-cell lung, pancreatic, colorectal and gynecological cancers over the collaboration’s five-year period. The studies will be overseen by a joint steering committee while Mirati provides funding, study materials and other ongoing support.

Medivir AB, of Stockholm, has granted Ubiquigent Ltd. the exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize the preclinical program ubiquitin specific peptidase 7. The deubiquitylating enzyme that has been linked to cancer due to its ability to deubiquitylate substrates that regulate key oncogenic, DNA-damage response and tumor initiating pathways, according to Medivir, adding that targets may be in oncology as either monotherapy or combination.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., disclosed two supply agreements for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna: one with the government of Taiwan for 5 million doses and another with the government of Colombia for 10 million doses. Under the terms of the agreements, deliveries would begin in mid-2021. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in Taiwan or Colombia, and the company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution.

Onconano Medicine Inc., of Southlake, Texas, said a research paper titled “Prolonged activation of innate immune pathways by a polyvalent STING agonist” published in Nature Biomedical Engineering shows that a pH-sensitive nanoparticle-based drug developed by Jinming Gao and team at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center could boost the body’s innate immune pathways in the treatment of multiple cancers with a unique mechanism of activating the STimulator of INterferon Genes (STING). Onconano licensed the technology from the center for further development as part of the company’s proprietary pH-activated micelle platform, and Gao, a co-founder of Onconano, serves as a consultant for the company.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc., of Montreal, said a transgenic mice study was started with its COVID-19 treatment that has been under development since May of last year. Sunshine’s treatment consists of a series of small molecules which suppress replication of the virus by inhibiting a key virus encoded protease that is responsible for compromising the immune system of infected patients.

Targovax ASA, of Oslo, Norway, and Papyrus Therapeutics Inc., of West Chester, Pa., signed a research collaboration agreement to assess the potential of combining their respective technology platforms to develop a first-in-class oncolytic virus concept with RTK inhibitor functionality. The pair will run a joint preclinical research project to evaluate the technical feasibility and anticancer activity of combining the ONCOS oncolytic virus platform and recombinant Opioid Binding Protein/Cell Adhesion Molecule-like technology. Targovax retains an exclusive option to develop and commercialize drug candidates emerging from the deal.

Therapeutic Solutions International Inc., of Elk City, Idaho, acquired the JadiCell cell therapy, invented by Amit Patel, from Jadicell LLC for use in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome and other lung pathologies.

Vectory, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, was launched by European venture firm Forbion. The company is described as a fully integrated gene therapy company focused on the development of innovative vectorized antibodies for muscular and neurodegenerative disorders. The company has been operational since October 2020 and has established laboratories and offices at the Amsterdam Science Park.