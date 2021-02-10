Boston-based Abacus Insights Inc., a health care data integration and interoperability platform, and Snowflake Inc., a data cloud company based in San Mateo, Calif., are teaming up to enable health care organizations to seamlessly generate data insights faster and at scale.

Aurora Spine Corp., of Carlsbad, Calif., said its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ASAPF.

Atlanta-based startup Brave Innovations LLC said it is gathering thousands of additional confidential voiceprint samples to help refine its voice-based COVID-19 screening app, which can immediately identify if a person is likely to have been infected with the coronavirus based on specific vocal changes. The samples are recorded at COVIDvoice.net, a public-private partnership.

Paris-based Carmat SA said it has received U.S. FDA approval to use the new version of its artificial heart in its U.S. early feasibility study. The company anticipates the first enrollments in the first quarter of 2021.

Egnite Inc., of Aliso Viejo, Calif., launched Wednesday with the goal to improve care for structural heart disease patients by delivering actionable insights through intuitive digital health platforms, artificial intelligence-powered analytics and deep clinical expertise.

San Diego-based Elevate Dynamics has signed an agreement designating Select Portfolio Servicing Inc., of West Valley City, Utah, as the exclusive U.S. supplier of its Af01 product line to treat foot drop caused by a variety of neurologic and musculoskeletal disorders.

San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. said that NASA is offering its Fitbit device and its Ready for Work solution as part of a pilot program to help employees make more informed decisions about going to work onsite during the COVID-19 pandemic. An in-app Daily Check-In features allows users to log their symptoms and temperature, track key health metrics and receive summarized COVID-19 guidance based on CDC guidelines.

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp., of San Clemente, Calif., said its Antibody IgG/IgM test is capable of detecting all of the currented identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses, including the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants.

Ime Medical Electrospinning, of Waalre, Netherlands, and Stentit BV, of Eindhoven, Netherlands, have entered a collaboration on the further development and production of regenerative endovascular support grafts.

Lund, Sweden-based Immunovia AB said it is on track for initial sales in Q1 2021 of its first test, Immray Pancan-d for the early detection of pancreatic cancer.

Seattle-based Impel Neuropharma Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., are partnering to build an integrated, digital-first commercial foundation for Impel’s pipeline of medicines for central nervous system diseases with high unmet needs. The companies will collaborate on prelaunch preparations for Impel’s migraine treatment INP104, which, if approved by the U.S. FDA, will be marketed under the trade name Trudhesa. With Veeva Commercial Cloud, Impel will have a complete commercial suite of data, software and consulting services to drive its strategy and accelerate field engagement, the companies said.

Patient engagement platform Intellichart, of Fort Mill, S.C., has launched a vaccine deployment solution, using its Patient Activate and Patient Schedule tools, that enables providers to inform patients and simplify scheduling in a smooth, turnkey process.

International Isotopes Inc., of Idaho Falls, Idaho, said its subsidiary Radqaul LLC has signed an agreement with Laboratoire D’Etalons d’Activite, of Pierrelatte, France, for distribution of LEA’s calibration and reference source products in North America.

Lark Technologies Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., reported that Medical Mutual of Ohio is integrating the company’s artificial intelligence-based chronic disease prevention and management programs into its population health model. The new partnership provides Medical Mutual members with access to more comprehensive diabetes prevention, diabetes care, hypertension care and prevention programs.

Seattle-based Lumithera Inc. said it has completed patient enrollment in the LIGHTSITE III clinical study in dry age-related macular degeneration patients. The randomized, multicenter IDE clinical trial is assessing the safety and efficacy of the Valeda Light Delivery System, a photobiomodulation treatment for ocular disorders and diseases.

Magellan Rx Management LLC, of Phoenix, reported implementation of a pilot to expand its digital health suite by offering Wellth, a Los Angeles-based digital behavioral change program, with the goal of improving medication adherence and overall health.

Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y., said it has received documentation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) that outlines the timeline for the institute’s review and recommendation of the company’s Uroshield device. The date for publication for rollout to the NHS is March 2022.

Neo Medical SA, a Villette, Switzerland-based developer of med-tech solutions for functional fusion in spinal surgery, reported expansion plans in the U.S. and German strategic markets. The company is set to acquire Trios Medical GmbH, of Laichingen, Germany, and it released a plan for a U.S.-focused organizational structure, with the appointment of new area directors. Jon Verbiest has been appointed to the role of president for the company's operations in the U.S.

Orb Health, of Richardson, Texas, partnered with Bueno Healthcare, of Puerto Rico. They will expand patient coordination across multiple health services in Puerto Rico using Orb Health’s Enterprise Virtual Care platform.

Uppsala, Sweden-based Orexo AB will collaborate with ApexB.io and Magellan Rx Management, a division of Phoenix-based Magellan Health Inc., to further study the use of Modia, a digital therapeutic for individuals with opioid use disorder. The companies will develop a real-world evidence approach to start testing Orexo’s Modia on patients.

Pliant Plastics Corp., of Spring Lake, Mich., received Medaccred injection molding accreditation for demonstrating its ongoing commitment to quality and patient safety.

Synaptive Medical Inc., of Toronto, said Regen Scientific Inc., also of Toronto, will become the first comprehensive health clinic in Canada to have the Evry magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system on site. The superconducting 0.5T head MRI system, which is for point-of-care use, will help support critical medical research on COVID-19 long-haulers.

Wellair Group Ltd., a Dublin-based provider of air cleaning technology, reported the acquisition of UV Innovators LLC, a Cary, N.C.-based developer of medical-grade hand-held UVC disinfection technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. Todd Pope, executive chairman of UV Innovators, has been appointed president and CEO of Wellair.

Vuzix Corp., a West Henrietta, N.J.-based supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality technology, entered a partnership with Rods&cones BV, an Amsterdam-based provider of a fully virtual surgical-collaboration platform. Rods&cones will add the M-Series Smart Glasses as an additional video capturing device to support optimized remote interactions between surgeons and experts.