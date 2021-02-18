BioWorld - Thursday, February 18, 2021
Medicxi launches asset-centric Centessa by acquiring 10 companies

Feb. 17, 2021
By Mike Ward
Francesco de Rubertis, a co-founder of Medicixi Ventures, has unveiled the next generation of the venture-backed asset-centric biopharma model with the creation of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The new company was created by acquiring, in all-share transactions, total control of 10 companies from the Medicxi portfolio.
