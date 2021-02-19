BioWorld - Friday, February 19, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Patensee launches first-in-human trial of integrated surveillance system for fistula stenosis

Feb. 19, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Patensee Ltd. initiated a first-in-human trial of its machine vision-based surveillance system for stenosis in hemodialysis patients. The trial will evaluate the imaging system's ability to perform contact-free surveillance of the access points or fistulas essential for dialysis, which nearly all narrow or become blocked over time. The surveillance system aims to mimic the central components of a dialysis nurse's exam using technology.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Nephrology Dialysis Middle East North Africa