The first Senate hearing for the nomination of Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services included the predictable questions about his qualifications, given his position as attorney general for the state of California. However, the candidate repeatedly emphasized price transparency for both hospitals and drug manufacturers, the latter of which are still laboring under the perception that price gouging is a common practice.

Becerra, who is also a former congressman, appeared before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee Feb. 23 regarding his nomination to serve as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services, the first of two such hearings on consecutive days. The hearing was preceded by the release of a letter from more than 70 GOP members of the House and Senate, who said Becerra’s lack of experience was an issue.

The signers stated that Becerra’s support of a single-payer health insurance system “isn’t just bad policy, it’s dangerous.” They also blasted the candidate for shutting down houses of worship during the pandemic while California state officials attended dinner parties.

Opioid enforcement in California a highlight

In reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Becerra said, “to meet this moment, we need strong federal leadership,” adding that he had worked to keep drugmakers accountable for the opioid crisis in his time as the attorney general for California. While the primary challenge facing HHS will continue to be the pandemic, Becerra said there is a need to restore trust in public health institutions. Fostering trust in a vaccine relies on popular belief that government is asking American citizens to engage in behaviors that will sustain public health, he said.

“If we let the scientists lead, I believe people will see the results” of efforts, such as Operation Warp Speed, Becerra said, adding that transparency and accountability on the part of HHS agencies will hasten both progress and trust. Ensuring that all Americans have access to affordable health insurance is “part of my core,” he said.

On the point of drug prices and the cost of health care services, Becerra said, “the American people are entitled to know what they’re buying,” adding, that the department will engage in “robust enforcement” to ensure price transparency in health care settings. However, he remarked that Congress “can help by giving us the tools to enforce” price transparency for health care products.

There is bipartisan support for tackling the high cost of prescription drugs, but Becerra offered no specifics as to the measures he could administratively undertake. He agreed, however, that the price paid by consumers “is far higher than it should be.”

Committee chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.), blasted the Trump administration for purportedly allowing the pandemic to “absolutely spiral out of control.” Murray said the Senate’s task is to aid the Biden administration’s efforts to fill key vacancies, but she also supported Becerra’s enforcement activities, including settlements arrived at with drug makers for blocking the emergence of generics.

Ranking member Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), said he had supported the nomination of Sylvia Burwell to the HHS post during the Obama administration, principally because of Burwell’s experience, but Burr emphasized that such experience “has never been more important than today.” He said the Obama administration did not manage the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) particularly well, a problem he said cannot be repeated under the Biden administration, particularly given BARDA’s role in developing and deploying the vaccine.

Burr said Becerra’s activities as California attorney general suggest a disdain for the value of the private sector in bringing innovative medical products to the American public, and noted that Becerra’s support for march-in rights to deal with drug prices has not met with the approval of many in the federal government, including Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

No commitment on rebate question

The 340B drug program is an indispensable program for underserved communities, Becerra said, but he stated that the first imperative is to enforce the laws already in place rather than undertake additional administrative action. He was reluctant to address the possibility of a statutory tweak, however. Rebate programs “must be enforced,” he continued, without committing to ensuring that 100% of rebates be passed back to patients.

Federal agency coordination is a critical piece to the COVID-19 testing predicament, but Becerra said that much of the industrial and governmental response might not have occurred, “had it not been that we essentially knocked some heads.” He said the FDA can be reminded that “we can do things with a fast pace and ensure safety,” but acknowledged that “without the work that the previous administration did, we would not be here.”

Telehealth was only briefly mentioned during the hearing, and Becerra said telehealth will continue to play a critical role in medicine after the pandemic. Again without elaboration, he noted that the question of broadband access is still a major impediment. Becerra will appear before the Senate Finance Committee Feb. 24 before his nomination is voted on by the full Senate.