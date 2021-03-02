BioWorld - Tuesday, March 2, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Debiopharm sends IAP inhibitor xevinapant to Merck in a $1B+ deal

March 1, 2021
By Brian Orelli
No Comments
Debiopharm International SA is more interested in developing drugs than marketing them. Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm, said he envisions the drugs the company is stewarding through development as a "living pipeline" that needs to be refreshed as drugs get to late-stage development. So Debiopharm is shipping global rights to xevinapant (Debio-1143) and its follow-on inhibitor of apoptosis proteins antagonist, Debio-4028,  to Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer