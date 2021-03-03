BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Front Line’s small aortic occlusion device approved in Canada

March 3, 2021
By David Godkin
TORONTO – Front Line Medical Technologies Inc. reported Health Canada approval for a device deemed the smallest for use in emergency situations when patients require hemodynamic support to maintain blood flow to the brain and heart. According to biomedical engineer, co-founder and Front Line CEO Asha Parekh, the Cobra-OS is the world’s smallest REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta) device.
