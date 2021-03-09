Promaxo wins 510(k) clearance for office-based MRI system

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Medical device startup Promaxo Inc. has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its office-based MRI system. The portable system is intended for use by urologists and interventional/urologic radiologists who are performing surgical localization of prostatic lesions under Promaxo MRI guidance. It can be used in the office or outpatient surgical setting without the need for significant facility upgrades.