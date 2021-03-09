Promaxo wins 510(k) clearance for office-based MRI system

Medical device startup Promaxo Inc. has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its office-based MRI system. The portable system is intended for use by urologists and interventional/urologic radiologists who are performing surgical localization of prostatic lesions under Promaxo MRI guidance. It can be used in the office or outpatient surgical setting without the need for significant facility upgrades.