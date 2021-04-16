FDA wraps up device classification rule mandated by 21st Century Cures Act

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The FDA has finalized a 2018 draft rule that excludes several digital products from the definition of a medical device, a list that includes medical device data systems (MDDS) used in hospitals. The rule responds to requirements spelled out in the 21st Century Cures Act, which was signed into law in late 2016, making this a project of nearly five years’ duration on the FDA’s part.