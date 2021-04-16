BioWorld - Friday, April 16, 2021
FDA wraps up device classification rule mandated by 21st Century Cures Act

April 16, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The FDA has finalized a 2018 draft rule that excludes several digital products from the definition of a medical device, a list that includes medical device data systems (MDDS) used in hospitals. The rule responds to requirements spelled out in the 21st Century Cures Act, which was signed into law in late 2016, making this a project of nearly five years’ duration on the FDA’s part.
