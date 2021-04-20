Bioshin Ltd., of Shanghai, appointed David Chung chief strategy officer and head of business development. Before joining the company, he was vice president of business development at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Johnson & Johnson.

Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai, appointed Jennifer Yang chief scientific officer. Most recently, Yang served as vice president and head of China for Johnson & Johnson’s Lung Cancer Initiative.