Advanced Human Imaging Ltd., of Perth, Australia, has executed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Physimax Technologies Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based company focused on musculoskeletal assessment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tempe, Ariz.-based Align Technology Inc. and Deca Dental Group, of Dallas, have extended their multiyear agreement for the Invisalign system through early 2025.

Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif., said its Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine Deep Learning Reconstruction can now be used for 96% of all procedures using the Vantage Galan 3T MR system, expanding from previously FDA-cleared brain and knee indications to a range of clinical indication, form prostate to shoulders, including all joints, cardiac, pelvis, abdomen and spine.

Toronto-based Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM) and Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., reported a multiyear fund for early-stage regenerative medicine-based technologies and therapies to benefit patients and the health care system. The collaboration is made up of equivalent investments from CCRM and Amgen.

San Diego-based Illumina Inc. has filed an action in the General Court of the European Union seeking annulment of the European Commission’s decision asserting jurisdiction to review the company’s acquisition of Menlo, Calif.-based Grail Inc. The Commission asserted jurisdiction to review the transaction under Article 22 of the EU Merger Regulation on April 19, 2021, seven months after the deal was announced. The Federal Trade Commission is also challenging the proposed acquisition.

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a product liability case against Intuitive Surgical Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., may resume. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit found that a lower court erred in excluding expert testimony in Tamanchia Moore’s complaint against the company, stating that the expert was qualified to testify. Moore sued Intuitive after undergoing a robotically assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy in March 2013 that left her with severe abdominal pain and difficulty urinating. Examination showed that her left ureter had been burned during the procedure, which was performed using Intuitive’s electrified miniature scissors. The scissors were prone to developing micro-cracks that allowed electrosurgical energy to leak to a patient’s tissue, an issue Intuitive discovered two months after Moore’s procedure. In ruling for the plaintiff, the appeals court said the district court’s exclusion of the expert was “manifestly erroneous,” because it applied the wrong legal standard by conflating reliability with qualifications. The lower court also set too high a bar by insisting that the expert be a user of Intuitive products.

Baltimore-based Linshom Management LLC said it has received a phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract award with the U.S. Air Force to fund ongoing development and deployment of the Linshom predictive continuous respiratory monitoring system. The $748,000 contract follows successful completion of a SBIR phase I award last year and funds more than a dozen milestones over 12 months.

Oxford Immunotec Ltd., of Abingdon, U.K., said its T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit will be used for T cell testing in the DIRECT study. The company is collaborating with researchers at the University of Leicester on the study, which aims to evaluate the T cell response and vaccination in ethnic minority groups. The study, which is actively recruiting health care workers in Leicester, will enable researchers to understand whether there are differences in the immune response in different ethnic minority groups, including whether there are differences in the magnitude and duration of this response.

Cary, N.C.-based Perigen Inc., a company applying artificial intelligence to improve safety in childbirth, reported that it has been acquired by Halma plc, of Amersham, U.K. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Wakefield, Mass.-based TÜV SÜV North America said it has gained acceptance into the FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment pilot program for medical device safety and performance testing. The accreditation allows TÜV SÜV laboratories to perform premarket testing for device manufacturers seeking entry into the U.S. market.

Valted Seq Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., reported an exclusive right to evaluate technology from Johns Hopkins University for the development of poly(ADP-ribose) (PAR) and c-Abl pathway biomarker assays to enable diagnosis and management of neurodegenerative diseases.