Once again, the World Trade Organization (WTO) postponed a decision on a temporary intellectual property (IP) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and other related medical products.

After more than 40 delegations took to the floor May 5 to speak for and against the measure, proponents of the waiver said they were planning to revise the text of the proposal to try to reconcile the opposing positions of WTO members. The sponsors requested that the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) meet again later this month for further action on the waiver.

“I am firmly convinced that once we can sit down with an actual text in front of us, we shall find a pragmatic way forward, acceptable to all sides, that [allows] the kinds of answers that our developing country members are looking at with respect to vaccines, whilst at the same time looking at research and innovation and how to protect them,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

Initially submitted in October by India and South Africa, the proposed waiver would temporarily lift certain IP barriers, allowing countries to locally manufacture COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines. The proposal calls for the waiver to “continue until widespread vaccination is in place globally, and the majority of the world's population has developed immunity.” The waiver is now supported by 60 WTO members, according to the WTO.

“We need to have a sense of urgency on how we approach this issue of response to COVID-19. . . . The issue of equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics is both the moral and economic issue of our time,” Okonjo-Iweala said at the May 5 meeting.

In an about-face for the U.S., Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, said May 5 that the Biden administration would support a waiver of IP protections for COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. had opposed the waiver, along with several European countries. However, several organizations and Democratic lawmakers have been pressuring President Joe Biden in recent weeks to change course.

An April 30 letter to Biden, signed by more than 100 Democratic House members, expressed the “urgent need” for the U.S. to get behind the proposal and noted that World Health Organization vaccine initiatives have proved inadequate in ensuring global access.

“From a global public health perspective, this waiver is vital to ensuring sufficient volume of and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics around the world,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “The TRIPS waiver is also essential to ensure all global economies, including the United States’ economy, can recover from the pandemic and thrive. Simply put, we must make vaccines, testing, and treatments available everywhere if we are going to crush the virus anywhere.”

However, the Democratic lawmakers said some changes are needed in the language of the waiver, noting that labor unions and other groups are concerned that the scope of the proposal could have unintended impacts on unrelated copyright and other IP.

Opposition points

Those opposed to the waiver also cited its broad scope. Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee wrote to Tai this week to stress the importance of continuing to oppose the waiver, saying it is “extraordinarily broad and unnecessary.”

“The waiver would undermine the very innovation that has led to the record-breaking rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines already saving lives around the world,” the committee members said, “and it would not meaningfully improve vaccine availability. The international community should instead focus on overcoming the real obstacles faced by developing countries in accessing vaccines and treatments, which does not require waiving intellectual property (IP) rights.”

There’s also no evidence to back up the assumption that IP rights have created a significant bottleneck to the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, the Republican lawmakers continued. They asserted the bigger barriers are logistical challenges, shortages of basic supplies such as syringes and needles, and regulatory obstacles.

As an example, the May 4 letter cited an agreement the Philippines has with Moderna Inc. to supply millions of doses of its vaccine, yet the Philippine government has yet to approve the vaccine for use in the country. “Canceling IP rights would do nothing to assist the Philippines or other similarly situated governments in evaluating and approving the vaccine more quickly,” according to the letter to Tai.

Other steps needed

In her remarks at this week’s WTO meeting, Okonjo-Iweala addressed some of those challenges. First, she said, countries that have ordered more vaccines than they need should share them with others. And those who have raw materials should allow them to flow through supply chains to facilitate broader manufacturing.

Secondly, she urged countries to reconsider their export restrictions, prohibitions, bureaucratic procedures and customs processes that may impact supply chain mobility related to COVID-19 products. “No matter what capacity we have, we will still not be able to manufacture what is needed” if countries refuse to export the necessary raw materials and supplies, Okonjo-Iweala said. Currently, 51 export restrictions or prohibitions are in place across the globe – down from 109 earlier in the pandemic.

Okonjo-Iweala’s third step is to work with manufacturers to help them mobilize existing capacity that is now idle. She said countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Senegal and South Africa have existing manufacturing capacity that could be turned around in some months to help produce the 10.8 billion vaccine doses that are expected to be needed this year and the 15 billion doses that may be needed next year, especially if boosters are necessary. About 5 billion doses are being produced globally today, Okonjo-Iweala noted.

Utilizing idled capacity may increase production, but it doesn’t ensure quality – a point opponents of the waiver have stressed. In their letter to Tai, the Republican lawmakers noted the complexity and exacting standards of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

“The challenges of rapidly expanding manufacturing capacity for vaccines while ensuring sufficient quality control has had a substantial impact on vaccine supply,” the lawmakers said, referencing manufacturing problems with Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., a manufacturing partner for both J&J and Astrazeneca plc, had to pause vaccine production at its Baltimore, Md., plant last month to resolve quality issues. Earlier, the plant stopped production of drug substances used in the vaccines after a single 15 million-dose batch of the drug substance for J&J’s vaccine was contaminated with ingredients from the Astrazeneca vaccine. Besides discarding the J&J doses, the Emergent plant had to destroy millions of doses of Astrazeneca’s vaccine manufactured between October 2020 and January 2021 due to suspected contamination.

“Canceling IP rights would not improve the quality control of any manufacturing facilities. In fact, allowing potentially any manufacturer to ignore IP rights and produce complex COVID-19 drugs on their own could instead increase the risk that defective and potentially unsafe medicines are produced, harming the patients who receive them, damaging public confidence, and ultimately undermining global vaccination efforts,” the Republican lawmakers told Tai.