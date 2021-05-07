Despite two recent clinical trial failures, Orphazyme A/S’s arimoclomol is still on track for its June 17 PDUFA date in treating Niemann-Pick disease type C.

The newest stumble is in the pivotal study of arimoclomol for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as it failed to hit its primary and secondary endpoints. The randomized phase III trial’s primary endpoint was determining the efficacy of chronic treatment with arimoclomol compared to placebo in participants by the combined assessment of function and survival. Secondary endpoints included survival, change in ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised score and slow vital capacity.

No important safety signals were reported in the trial, which, at 18 months in length, the company labeled as one of the longest running clinical studies in the category.

The phase III included 245 patients in 12 countries at 29 sites in North America and Europe. The patients were randomized 2-to-1 to receive either 248 mg of arimoclomol three times daily or placebo for up to 76 weeks.

Orphazyme is collaborating with Cytrx Corp., of Los Angeles, in developing arimoclomol for treating ALS. In May, the FDA granted the therapy fast track designation for that indication. In 2011, Cytrx agreed to sell and transfer certain data, intellectual property rights and other assets, including contractual rights and obligations relating to a portfolio of chemical compounds, including arimoclomol, to Orphazyme, which included conditional future payments to Cytrx contingent on achieving specified clinical/regulatory and sales milestones as well as single- and double-digit royalty payments, depending on the indication.

The failed ALS study followed a late March miss by arimoclomol from a phase II/III trial in inclusion body myositis, a muscle-wasting disease. It, too, missed its primary and secondary endpoints. The study’s primary endpoint was disease progression as measured by the inclusion body myositis functional rating scale. The randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted among 150 patients at 12 sites in North America and Europe who were randomized 1-to-1 to receive either 400 mg of arimoclomol citrate three times daily or placebo for up to 20 months.

The Copenhagen-based company stock (NASDAQ:ORPH) took a pounding May 7 as shares plunged 32% to close at $5.75 each. The stock’s 52-week range has whipsawed from the May 7 low to a January high of $14.78.

Shares of Cytrx (NASDAQ:CYTR) lost 50 cents, or 21%, to close May 7 at $1.85.

The NDA for the oral chaperonin and Hsp70 stimulator in treating Niemann-Pick was granted priority status by the FDA. Cowen and Co. analysts wrote on April 27 that they view its approval in the indication as “highly likely.” In July, Orphazyme completed its rolling NDA submission to the FDA and in November it submitted an MAA to the EMA for arimoclomol in treating Niemann-Pick disease type C. In December, the FDA extended its review period, moving the PDUFA date from March 17 to June 17.

Arimoclomol is designed to amplify heat-shock protein production, which in turn can help defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates and improve lysosome function. The therapy has been studied in 10 phase I, four phase II and three pivotal phase II/III trials.

In June, top-line results from a dose-finding phase II study of arimoclomol for treating Gaucher disease showed dose-dependent effects on certain disease-relevant clinical secondary endpoints, such as liver and spleen size. The data showed sustained levels of arimoclomol in cerebrospinal fluid, providing further evidence of the drug’s ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. The results also showed relative reduction in serum chitotriosidase activity from baseline to six months, which was the primary endpoint, across all dosages vs. placebo ranging from -12% to -29%, although statistical significance was not achieved (p=0.4).

