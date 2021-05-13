It took a few years and three tries, but Heron Therapeutics Inc. finally got its pain drug, HTX-011, now branded Zynrelef, over the FDA finish line. Even so, the approval comes with a less broad label than Heron would have liked.

Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam), which had a May 12 PDUFA date, is approved for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty.

Heron sought advice from the FDA throughout development regarding its intent to obtain a broad label, Barry Quart, Heron’s CEO, told investors May 13. Unfortunately, he continued, the FDA changed the rules for development of modified-release local anesthetics when it withdrew the draft guidance document on development of pain drugs rather than granting a broad indication based on one soft tissue and one bony surgical model.

“We believe from our prior interactions that the Zynrelef studies included in the NDA would be sufficient to obtain a broad indication,” Quart said. “Unfortunately, we learned during recent label negotiations that more pharmacokinetic and safety data and additional procedures would be required to support a broad label.”

Fortunately, he added, the company has multiple studies in progress intended to support expanded use, “which should provide this information.”

Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer wrote May 13 that he was not entirely surprised that the FDA chose to limit the labeled indications to bunionectomy, open herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty rather than granting a broader label.

“There is also a standard NSAID black box warning, again not surprising,” Schimmer continued. “It’s hard to imagine what this FDA Division has been thinking, but again, we’ve been wondering that same thing throughout the opioid crisis – which is still ongoing.”

The San Diego-based company stock (NASDAQ:HRTX) drooped 10.7% to close at $15.53 each on May 13.

Zynrelef, a long-acting local anesthetic, will go up against the dominant market leader, Parsippany, N.J.-based Pacira Biosciences Inc.’s Exparel (bupivacaine) just as the U.S. postoperative pain market starts picking up following the 2020 COVID-19-related slowdown. Exparel was cleared by the FDA in 2011 for postsurgical local analgesia. In April 2018, regulators broadened its label to include administration via interscalene brachial plexus block. Sales of Exparel grew 23% in 2019 to $403 million, but in 2020 the year-over-year increase amounted to a mere 1%, as people canceled elective surgeries to avoid COVID-19 exposure. Still, a boost in the second half of 2020 brought total sales of the year reaching $413 million.

Heron’s pricing strategy was designed to gain significant share from bupivacaine, according to John Poyhonen, president and chief commercial officer.

“When we compare the reimbursement in the hospital outpatient department, the economic benefits of Zynrelef rather than Exparel for Medicare patients is staggering, with a net cost recovery profit for Zynrelef compared to a cost bundled in the DRG [diagnosis-related group] for Exparel, which could represent $350 to $415 per patient benefit for the higher dosage SKUs [stock-keeping units],” he said.

Zynrelef is a fixed-dose combination comprising local anesthetic bupivacaine and low-dose nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam that demonstrated in phase III studies Epoch 1 (bunionectomy) and Epoch 2 (hernia repair) that it can significantly reduce pain and opioid use through 72 hours vs. local anesthetic bupivacaine solution. The company has touted the advantage of combining a long-acting formulation of bupivacaine with meloxicam, the latter of which is aimed at reducing local inflammation and allowing the bupivacaine portion to work over three days following surgery as the active ingredient is released.

Administered as a single dose via a needle-free syringe, the drug is designed to work by coating the affected tissue within the surgical site prior to suturing, an easier and potentially safer route of administration vs. the multiple injections required for standard-of-care anesthetics.

The benefit is not only pain reduction – Zynrelef showed a 27% and 23% reduction in pain intensity vs. placebo in the Epoch and Epoch 2 trials, respectively – but reduction in opioid medication. Over 72 hours post-surgery, patients receiving Zynrelef consumed 37% and 38% less opioid medication, respectively, vs. placebo and 25% less opioid medication in both studies than patients receiving bupivacaine solution. Moreover, 29% and 25% of patients in the Zynrelef arms, respectively, required no opioids at all for 72 hours following surgery. That compared to 2% and 22% of patients in the Epoch 1 trial receiving placebo and 11% and 40% of patients, respectively, receiving bupivacaine solution.

Despite its solid efficacy, the FDA handed Heron a surprise complete response letter (CRL) in April 2019, citing chemistry, manufacturing and controls and nonclinical information. The NDA was resubmitted in the fall of 2019, but it, too, fell short, with a second CRL issued in June 2020. The agency said at that time it was unable to approve the NDA in its present form and called for additional nonclinical information.

Again, no questions were raised surrounding the efficacy data, with issues for the second CRL focused largely on preclinical toxicology studies involving exposure of excipients.

After generating data showing that peak plasma levels (Cmax) of excipients in reproductive toxicology studies are >50- to >200-fold higher than the levels observed in patients receiving the highest dose of HTX-011, Heron submitted the NDA for the third time in November 2020.

