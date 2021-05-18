Avisa Diagnostics Inc., of Santa Fe, N.M., began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through its completed merger with Vancouver, British Columbia-based Fogchain Corp., a software development life cycle and quality assurance solutions provider that previously traded on the OTCQB. Avisa makes a biomarker breath test to detect and monitor bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers.

Binx Health submitted a request for emergency use authorization for its point-of-care COVID-19 test, which combines Sherlock Biosciences Inc.’s CRISPR technology with Binx’s electrochemical detection system in a single-use cartridge. Both companies are based in Boston.

Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne Corp. reported a collaboration with Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital in Bangalore, India, to develop a diagnostic solution for ophthalmology disorders on its Proteinsimple-branded, multiplexing immunoassay instrument, Ella.

Discovery Life Sciences Inc., of Huntsville, Ala., acquired Kassel, Germany-based Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH, creating one of the largest molecular pathology laboratories in Europe with the goal of significantly expanding its global tissue biomarker services. Discovery is a portfolio company of the investment firm Water Street Healthcare Partners LLC, headquartered in Chicago.

Seoul, South Korea-based Seegene Inc. has signed an exclusive supply agreement with the Ministry of Health of Kuwait for $4.8 million worth of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Under the agreement, Seegene Middle East will supply the Allplex SARS-CoV-2 assay to five laboratories under the health ministry for five months starting in May 2021.

Wayne, Pa.-based Teleflex Inc. has inked a definitive agreement to sell a significant portion of its respiratory business to Medline Industries Inc., of Northfield, Ill., for $286 million in cash minus $12 million in working capital not transferring to Medline. The assets to be divested – oxygen and aerosol therapy, active humidification and pulmonary hygiene products from Teleflex’s Hudson Rci brand – generated $139 million in 2020. As part of the deal, Medline will bring two manufacturing facilities into its portfolio, a respiratory sterile water products manufacturing plant in Arlington Heights, Ill., and a facility producing a variety of respiratory consumables in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. With other commercial and sales employees, nearly 1,000 employees will join Medline when the transition is complete.