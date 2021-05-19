Although more than a third of U.S. citizens are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 and society moves closer to normalcy in many parts of the world, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to dramatically impact biopharma dealmaking with nonprofit entities, as well as grant awards.

Combined, nonprofit deals and grants focused on the pandemic account for 26% of the total, with 76% of the disclosed funding earmarked for those projects. Last year by this point, COVID-19-focused deals and grants covered 42% of the volume and 48% of the value.

Through mid-May, there have been 351 bio/nonprofit deals worth $2.83 billion and 124 grants valued at $615.5 million. At 350, there were nearly the same number of deals by this time in 2020, but the value was less than half of this year, at $1.38 billion. Both the volume and value of grants have fallen in comparison with 2020, which had 219 grants valued at $1.7 billion halfway through May.

The top three bio/nonprofit deals in 2021 include an oncology effort sandwiched between two purchase agreements by the U.S. government for a COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic. In February, a $1.95 billion deal gave the government another 100 million doses of the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty (BNT-162b2). Second highest is a deal in May in which Springworks Therapeutics Inc. licensed a portfolio of small-molecule inhibitors from Katholieke Universiteit (KU) Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for $296 million with the intent of treating biomarker-defined solid tumors driven by aberrant Hippo pathway signaling. Finally, for $210 million, the third top deal is one in which the U.S. government purchased a minimum of 100,000 doses of Eli Lilly and Co.’s bamlanivimab and etesevimab for mild to moderate COVID-19.

The two top grants also cover pandemic efforts, including a $375 million award in May by the Canadian government to the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator to help with developing, producing and distributing COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, and a $155 million award in April from the U.S. NIH to Duke Clinical Research Institute to conduct a phase III trial on several existing prescription and over-the-counter medications, including Gilead Science’s Inc.’s remdesivir, Eli Lilly and Incyte Corp.’s baricitinib, and corticosteroids, against COVID-19.

A listing of bio/nonprofit deals and grants are updated through mid-May and can be found within BioWorld Snapshots.