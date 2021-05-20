Arecor Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., said it signed a formulation study partnership with Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, in which Arecor will use its formulation technology platform, Arestat, to develop a differentiated, thermostable formulation of one of Lilly’s products intended for self-administration. The thermostable formulation would allow greater convenience of use of the product by patients, while maintaining its integrity, the company said. Lilly will fund the development work and has the option to acquire the rights to the new formulation and associated intellectual property under a technology licensing model to further develop and commercialize the product. Specific terms were not disclosed.

Altavant Sciences Inc., a unit of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., of London, presented an update on development of rodatristat ethyl, including findings from a dose-response model that simulated daily administration to identify optimal doses for the company’s phase IIb ELEVATE 2 trial in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), at the American Thoracic Society annual meeting. In a 28-day preclinical study, a 40% reduction in serotonin biosynthesis improved vascular remodeling and pulmonary vascular resistance in animal models of PAH. Altavant developed a dose-response model that accounted for variabilities in drug exposure and drug response seen in previous clinical studies. After conducting 10,000 simulations, doses of 300 mg and 600 mg twice daily were identified as likely to achieve the targeted 40% reduction in serotonin biosynthesis.

Codagenix Inc., of Farmingdale, N.Y., and Univercells SA, of Brussels, said they are collaborating on an undisclosed, high-priority human vaccine target with global public health demand. The partnership will leverage Codagenix's Synthetic Attenuated Virus Engineering, or SAVE, platform for safe, synthetic, live-attenuated virus vaccine development and Univercells' viral vaccine process development and manufacturing capacity operated by Exothera, its contract development and manufacturing organization.

Eurocine Vaccines AB, of Stockholm, said it signed a material transfer agreement with an undisclosed small, North American public company regarding evaluation of Endocine together with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Studies in one or two animal species will be conducted to study both potency and safety. Endocine is an adjuvant platform based on natural lipid compounds and formulated as a liposomal dispersion.

Immunome Inc., of Exton, Pa., said $4.3 million was awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense for continued development of IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail for combatting SARS-CoV-2 and variants. The capital comes less than a year after an initial award of $13.3 million, bringing the total to $17.6 million. The additional funding is to support expansion of the clinical study. Immunome said it is pursuing an IND filing for IMM-BCP-01 in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2021. IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein with picomolar affinity.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, said it completed a preclinical study for its four-antibody cocktail, TATX-03b, that showed strong in vivo therapeutic efficacy and synergy for treating and protecting against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Updated mutant binding data demonstrated continued in vitro resistance against novel variants of concern, including Californian and New York variants, the company added.

Lundbeck A/S, of Valby, Denmark, and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Verantos Inc. will collaborate on a study to enable real-world evidence supporting migraine therapy. Verantos uses artificial intelligence-powered phenotyping and linked outcomes to understand disease progression. Lundbeck specializes in brain diseases.

Optibrium Ltd., and Biopharmics LLC, both of Cambridge, U.K., will collaborate on a new module for Stardrop, Optibrium’s small-molecule design, optimization and analysis software. The Surflex Esim 3D module, which the companies plan for the third quarter of 2021, will leverage Biopharmics’ 3D ligand-based design approaches, offering virtual screening and compound design capabilities for targets without available 3D structure information. Biopharmics develops algorithms and software for computational drug design. Biopharmics technology has predicted active ligand conformations starting from known actives, even in the absence of 3D structure information for ligands or target, the companies said. Optibrium develops solutions and deep learning methods for computational drug discovery.

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, said Biontech Europe GmbH agreed with Turkey’s Ministry of Health to supply 60 million additional doses of companies’ COVID-19 vaccine, with an option for another 30 million doses. On Dec. 25, 2020, the two companies announced an initial agreement to provide 30 million doses to Turkey.