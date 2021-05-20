LONDON – The U.K. is launching a trial to investigate the potential use of seven different COVID-19 vaccines as boosters, to provide safety and immunogenicity data for if/when immune responses to initial vaccination wane and a revaccination campaign is needed later in the year.

The trial, at 18 sites across the country, will recruit 2,886 participants who previously received two doses of either Astrazeneca plc or Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccines.

They will be randomized to receive a third dose, or half a dose, of either the Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna Inc., Curevac AG, Valneva SA, Novavax Inc. or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

One of the key aims of the study is to compare reactogenicity, and to help with that, the control group will receive an active vaccine against meningitis.

Matthew Snape, professor, pediatrics and vaccinology, Oxford University

While some manufacturers are testing booster shots of their own vaccines, this is the first study in the world to be making so many simultaneous assessments, said Matthew Snape, professor of pediatrics and vaccinology at Oxford University, a leader of the £19.3 million (US$27.4 million) trial. “A lot of countries and manufacturers are doing their own studies looking at three doses of the same vaccine. We think this is the only one doing mix and match,” he said.

“The data will inform decisions on if to boost with a third dose, and if you are going to give a vaccine, which one to use,” said Saul Faust, professor of pediatric immunology at Southampton University, who is chief investigator for the Cov-Boost study.

The trial is not statistically powered to compare the vaccines against each other, but is intended to see which generates the optimum response in terms of reactogenicity and immunogenicity.

Only three of the vaccines – those from Astrazeneca, Pfizer and Moderna – currently are approved in the U.K., but the Johnson & Johnson and Novavax products are under review by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and the Curevac and Valneva vaccines are in phase III development in the U.K. It is anticipated all seven will be available to be selected for a revaccination program if needed.

All the participants who took place in the registration studies of the Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccines are still being followed by the sponsors, providing understanding of the extent to which immune responses are maintained. That will provide a key piece of evidence feeding into decisions about whether/when boosters are needed, Faust said.

The seven products being tested by Cov-Boost are designed to work against the wild-type of SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in Wuhan, China. Faust said the study will enable assessment of whether a third dose provides protection against newer variants, which are showing signs of escaping the immune response generated by first-generation vaccines.

“To protect against variants, you either have to raise antibody levels higher or change the vaccine,” said Faust. “The hope of a booster is that we raise antibody levels enough to be able to cover existing and variant strains of coronavirus.”

The study will look at how effective a third dose of vaccine is in protecting against the four current variants of concern, first identified in the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and India.

Original is best?

Vaccines manufacturers, including Pfizer and Moderna, have said they are reformulating their products to act against variants of concern.

On May 20, the European Commission announced it signed a new contract with Pfizer for a further 1.8 billion doses, to include a vaccine adapted to variants. The EC also said it is negotiating new agreements with other companies in the EU vaccines portfolio, to purchase vaccines modified to protect against variants.

However, Snape said, antigenic imprinting means vaccines designed against variants will not necessarily be better. “You never forget your first love,” he said. “If you change to a South Africa [variant] vaccine, when the body is immunized, it tries to keep responding to the Wuhan strain.”

That phenomenon of “original antigenic sin” is known to occur in other viral diseases, including influenza. “It may be better to stick to the original strain but build antibodies up to a high enough level to tackle new variants,” said Snape.

Another potential problem to have been raised is that immune reactions to the modified cold viruses used in Astrazeneca’s and other adenoviral vectored vaccines, could mean they are not suitable for use as boosters.

Snape said Cov-Boost will single out any combinations that are not effective. “You can see if there is an option that is not appropriate; you can deselect vaccines,” he said.

Snape is lead investigator for another U.K. trial, Com-Cov, which is looking at giving two different vaccines for initial vaccination. The first cut of data from the study published last week showed there was a significant increase in short-term systemic side effects from mixed schedules, compared to receiving two doses of the same vaccine.

The increase in reactogenicity from heterologous dosing could be a key factor in selecting which vaccines to use in booster campaigns, said Faust. “We expect all vaccines to offer some degree of boost, but some might have more side effects than others,” he said.

Initial data from Cov-Boost are due at the beginning of September. Faust said that will give policy makers time to assess the results and decide on revaccination plans in advance of the northern hemisphere winter.