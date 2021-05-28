Beroni Group, New York and Sydney, said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Tella Inc., of Tokyo, to collaborate in the field of immunotherapy for cancer treatment. Tella is developing a dendritic cell vaccine therapy aimed at increasing the dendritic cell population and strengthening the attacking system against cancers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said preclinical data published in Frontiers in Pharmacology showed that CY-6463, an CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator, produced physiologically relevant drug levels in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in a range of preclinical models, leading to improvements in neuronal function, neuroprotection and cognitive performance. Cyclerion is developing CY-6463 for use in neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology, mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes, as well as for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

Disc Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it entered an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, for the development and commercialization of bitopertin, an orally administered GlyT1 inhibitor with demonstrated effects on the heme biosynthesis pathway. Disc intends to develop bitopertin as a treatment for hematologic diseases, initially for erythropoietic porphyrias, a family of rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disorders caused by dysregulated heme biosynthesis in developing red blood cells. Under the terms, Disc will obtain rights in exchange for an up-front payment and potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones totaling in excess of $200 million. Roche is also eligible to receive tiered royalties based on net revenues, at a rate ranging from the high single digits to high teens, and a proportion of proceeds from future transactions related to bitopertin. Disc will engage with regulatory authorities to initiate patient studies in 2022.

Hunterian Medicine LLC, of Cambridge, Mass., said it was awarded a Therapeutics Development Award by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, of Bethesda, Md., through the foundation’s Path to a Cure initiative seeking to replace, restore or repair CFTR genes. Funds will support Hunterian’s efforts to advance its platform technology for developing a gene therapy for cystic fibrosis. Its approach involves the packaging of the full-length CFTR gene, or alternatively a CRISPR gene-editing system, within a single AAV vector.

Sapience Therapeutics Inc., of Harrison, N.Y., said it entered a collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the U.S. NIH to investigate the activity of its lead clinical program, ST-101, in specialized tumor models developed by the NCI. ST-101, a peptide antagonist of C/EBPβ is currently in a phase I/II study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors. Under the collaboration, Sapience and NCI will investigate the impact of ST-101 on primary and metastatic cancer and the tumor microenvironment, leveraging NCI's expertise in C/EBP biology and genetic mouse models.

Synbal Inc., of San Diego, said it received a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop a humanized mouse model for COVID-19 therapeutics research. Synbal is partnering with La Jolla Institute for Immunology to fully characterize the model that will then be made available in early 2022 to the research community to accelerate the development of new therapeutics that can be used to treat COVID-19.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, reported preclinical data for ARDS-003 in SARS-CoV-2-infected mice, which assessed daily health scores (DHS) vs. vehicle at day seven post-infection/treatment. Infected animals dosed with ARDS-003 (10 mg/kg) had lower DHS scores at seven days compared to vehicle with some of the ARDS-003-treated mice having a DHS score comparable to the no-infection control group animals. A lower dose of 3 mg/kg ARDS-003 did not result in any significant benefit to infected animals. Additional studies are planned to further determine the dose range and treatment regimen that provides optimal clinical benefit in SARS-CoV-2-infected mice as well as to describe the underlying mechanisms contributing to that benefit.