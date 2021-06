Nuvo gets FDA nod for remote monitoring of uterine activity

It’s not unusual for women to have some uterine contractions during pregnancy. Many of these go unnoticed, but others can be strong and feel like labor. Distinguishing between normal contractions and those that are not can help ensure women at risk of preterm labor get the extra medical care they need. To that end, Tel Aviv-based Nuvo Group Ltd. has launched an FDA-cleared uterine activity (UA) module on its Invu remote monitoring platform.