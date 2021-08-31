Beyondspring, Hengrui to push plinabulin in greater China in $200M deal

Beyondspring Inc. and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. entered a ¥1.3 billion (US$200 million) deal to commercialize and co-develop the former’s selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent plinabulin in greater China. “We think it is truly a milestone and also sets a new business development model for China pharmaceuticals because this is not just a pure licensing out strategy. This is an exclusive commercialization agreement and co-development agreement,” Lan Huang, co-founder, chair and CEO of Beyondspring told BioWorld.