Stereotaxis plans to tackle the Chinese ablation market via deal with Microport

Sep. 9, 2021
By Sergio Held
Robotic technologies company Stereotaxis Inc. is scaling up its footprint in the Chinese med-tech market, with a deal to commercialize its robotic technology for heart rhythm therapy in China with Shanghai Microport EP Medtech Co. Ltd. The St. Louis-based Stereotaxis aims to introduce a second-generation robot called Genesis to the Chinese market that uses a magnetic navigation technology to treat heart rhythm disorders. Its partner, Shanghai Microport EP Medtech, is a division of one of China's largest med-tech manufacturers, Shanghai-based Microport Scientific Corp.
